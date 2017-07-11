EU and NATO react harshly to Russia's Ukraine invasion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj on the phone on Thursday morning, to assure him of Germany's support.

"The situation is serious. The peace in Europe is built on not changing borders. We must return to these principles: State sovereignty is respected. Borders will not be moved," wrote Scholz on Twitter.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the would would "not forget this day of shame." She said Russia was breaking "the most elementary rules of the international order." "Germany is stunned, but not helpless," she said, announcing a package of "massive sanctions."

The German foreign ministry put out a tweet reading: "Fighting & missile attacks are taking place in #Ukraine. German citizens are urged to leave the country. If you cannot leave the country by a safe route, stay in a protected place for the time being."



"This attack will have severe political and economic consequences for Russia," Vice-Chancellor and Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.

DW is following the situation in Ukraine live.

Russia faces "unprecedented isolation" over its attack on Ukraine and will be hit with the "harshest sanctions" the EU has ever imposed, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"This is not a question of blocs. This is not a question of diplomatic power games. It's a matter of life and death. It is about the future of our global community," he said in a broadcast statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "France strongly condemns the decision of Russia to start a war with Ukraine. Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations."

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men, and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," European Union chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said on Twitter. "We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

Watch video 05:07 How are EU and NATO reacting? DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from Brussels

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), of which Russia is a member, said "this attack on Ukraine puts the lives of millions of people at grave risk and is a gross breach of international law and Russia's commitments."

The statement was issued by the OSCE's current chairman, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, and the organization's secretary-general, Helga Maria Schmid.

Poland, which has a long border with Ukraine has called on NATO to strengthen its eastern flank. A government spokesman said that now was the time to do so. "We expect that such decisions will be made."

The Baltic nations, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which gained independence from the Soviet Union only in 1991 and have been members of both NATO and the European Union since 2004 are alarmed.

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency. Latvia's foreign ministry put out a statement saying the country should prepare for "possible security risks."

"Latvia is safe, we are not under a direct military threat," the statement read on Thursday morning and continued that "however, Latvia must also prepare for possible security risks an unpredictable refugee flow, cyber threats, disinformation attacks, and energy resource-related challenges."

UK Premier Boris Johnson took to Twitter to say he was "appalled by the horrific events" in Ukraine.

This article was first published at 9:00 on Thursday, February 24. It is continually being updated as more reactions are coming in.

