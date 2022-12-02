EU agrees to Russian oil price cap after Polish approval

Warsaw had been reluctant to back the deal so it could examine an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap below the market price.

Poland agreed on Friday to the European Union's deal for a $60 (€57) per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil.

"Crippling Russia's energy revenues is at the core of stopping Russia's war machine," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas posted on Twitter.

Poland, which was promoting a lower cap, has now withdrawn its objection to the EU proposal and the deal will be made official in the coming days, Warsaw's Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados told reporters.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU Presidency, said in a statement that "ambassadors have just reached an agreement on price cap for Russian seaborne oil.''

The decision must still be officially approved with a written procedure, which is expected to go through.

Embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday

The EU will impose an embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday.

Poland's Sados said the embargo was the most significant sanction so far placed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

He added that Poland and the EU were "working on the next package of sanctions, which will be painful and expensive for Russia."

Since the war in Ukraine began, a primary target for Western governments has been to try and limit Russia's revenues from its energy exports.

jsi/jcg (Reuters, AFP)