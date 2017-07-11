EU agrees on tougher climate goals for 2030

EU leaders agreed on Friday to set an ambitious target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels by 2030.

"Great way to celebrate the first anniversary of our #EUGreenDeal!," tweeted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Europe will reduce emmissions by at least 55% by 2030. It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

EU Council President Charles Michel also praised the plan. "Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," Michel tweeted.

The deal comes after more than 10 hours of negotiations late Thursday into Friday morning. The increase from the 40% reduction target was proposed by the European Commission in September, and was met with resistance in some EU states.

Poland, backed by other coal-dependent central European countries, had been holding out for guarantees on funding to pay for a clean energy transition. Those states considered it unfair that all member states should be submitted to the same goal without considering their respective energy dependencies.

To win their approval, member states agreed that the new target should be delivered collectively. According to the Belgian prime minister's office, "leaders agreed that the cuts will first be achieved in sectors and countries where there is still plenty of room for improvement."

The European Commission will also take into account specific national situations when establishing the measures.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he wants the UK to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% from 1990 levels by 2030 – a more ambitious goal than the EU's.

The European Parliament, which itself is pushing for a slightly higher target, still has to approve the new EU emissions goal. World leaders agreed five years ago in Paris to keep the global warming increase to below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end fo the century. Under the Paris agreement, countries are required to submit updated climate targets by the end of this year.

lc/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)