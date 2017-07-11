EU agrees on tougher climate goals for 2030

EU leaders agreed on Friday to set an ambitious target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels by 2030.

"Great way to celebrate the first anniversary of our #EUGreenDeal!," tweeted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Europe will reduce emmissions by at least 55% by 2030. It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

EU Council President Charles Michel also praised the plan. "Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," Michel tweeted.

The deal comes after more than 10 hours of negotiations late Thursday into Friday morning. The increase from the 40% reduction target was proposed by the European Commission in September, and was met with resistance in some EU states.

Poland, backed by other coal-dependent central European countries, had been holding out for guarantees on funding to pay for a clean energy transition.

The European Parliament, which itself is pushing for a slightly higher target, still has to approve the new emissions goal.

lc/rt (AFP, dpa)