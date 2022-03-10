EU agrees new sanctions on Russia: DW's Richard Walker

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
EU leaders meeting for talks in France's historic Versailles Palace discussed the bloc's relationship with Ukraine, but stopped short of offering immediate membership.
As Russia's invasion continues, EU leaders have pledged more financial assistance and said further sanctions against Russia were in the works. Follow DW for the latest.
The Ukraine war has led to Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II. The West has responded with tough sanctions on Russia.
The EU executive has said it will set out a new mechanism to punish disinformation. The bloc's top diplomat cited what he said were lies intentionally spread by Russian state-owned media.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version