DW News

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia: DW's Richard Walker

Watch video 04:08

McDonald's boycott of Russia ushers in a new era of tension 10.03.2022

McDonald's boycott of Russia ushers in a new era of tension 10.03.2022

Will Western sanctions bite? 10.03.2022

Will Western sanctions bite? 10.03.2022

Western business close shop in Russia 04.03.2022

Western business close shop in Russia 04.03.2022

Totale

Sanctions against Putin: Could they cripple the global economy? 10.03.2022

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, a museum in Kharkiv is trying to save its valuable art collection.

Ukraine war: Kharkiv museum scrambles to save art collection 11.03.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 11.03.2022

Top stories in 90 seconds 11.03.2022

Not only Russians inside Russia but also those abroad are feeling the impact of Western sanctions.

Russians abroad feel impact of sanctions 11.03.2022

Ukrainian wrestler Diana Lats has fled the war in her country and arrived safely in Berlin.

Ukrainian wrestler Diana Lats finds refuge in Berlin 11.03.2022

EU leaders in Versailles united on Ukraine, but won't offer fast-track membership 11.03.2022

EU leaders in Versailles united on Ukraine, but won't offer fast-track membership 11.03.2022

EU leaders meeting for talks in France's historic Versailles Palace discussed the bloc's relationship with Ukraine, but stopped short of offering immediate membership.

EU leaders pledge increased military aid for Ukraine — live updates 11.03.2022

EU leaders pledge increased military aid for Ukraine — live updates 11.03.2022

As Russia's invasion continues, EU leaders have pledged more financial assistance and said further sanctions against Russia were in the works. Follow DW for the latest.

Ukraine and the War 11.03.2022

Ukraine and the War 11.03.2022

The Ukraine war has led to Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II. The West has responded with tough sanctions on Russia.

EU proposes measures to punish Russia's 'information war' 08.03.2022

EU proposes measures to punish Russia's 'information war' 08.03.2022

The EU executive has said it will set out a new mechanism to punish disinformation. The bloc's top diplomat cited what he said were lies intentionally spread by Russian state-owned media.