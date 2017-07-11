EU agrees fresh Belarus sanctions over Ryanair diversion

European Union member states agreed to impose fresh sanctions on Belarus on Wednesday over last month's forced diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrest of dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich, according to diplomats cited by news agencies.

The sanctions have been approved by EU ambassadors and are expected to be adopted by the bloc's foreign ministers next week.

Raman Pratasevich was arrested after his flight was diverted to Minsk

Reuters cited a diplomat as saying the new measures targeted at least seven individuals linked to the Belarus aviation sector.

The EU has already blocked Belarusian airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airpace.

Sanctions following Lukashenko election

EU officials also signed off on a fourth package of sanctions — including asset freezes and travel bans — against more than 70 people in response to last year's presidential election, diplomats said.

Longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide in an August presidential vote, which the opposition and Western governments say was neither free nor fair.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in mass protests against Lukashenko's rule.

nm/rt (Reuters, dpa)