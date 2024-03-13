EU agrees €5 billion boost in military aid for Ukraine

EU member states have struck a deal to jointly provide Ukraine with an additional €5 billion in military aid. Kyiv has said the move was a "powerful and timely demonstration of European unity."

European Union (EU) member states agreed Wednesday to provide Ukraine with an additional €5 billion ($5.5 billion) in military aid.

Belgium, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said ambassadors from the bloc's 27 nations had agreed "in principle" on the plan to support arms supplies to Kyiv in 2024.

The contribution of €5 billion will go on EU-managed fund called the European Peace Facility to support Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion.

The fund operates as a giant cashback scheme, giving EU members refunds for sending munitions to other countries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision, calling it a "powerful and timely demonstration of European unity."

