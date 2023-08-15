  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
Women's World Cup
ScienceGlobal issues

Etna is erupting! Some volcanoes just keep spewing lava

Zulfikar Abbany
26 minutes ago

Whether it's Mount Etna in Italy, Iceland's Fagradalsfjall or Hawaii's Kīlauea, active volcanoes are a natural, constant threat — and a draw for tourists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VCGr
Volcano Mount Etna in Catania, island of Sicily, Italy seen smoking in the distance
Italy's Mount Etna is not only Europe's most active volcano but also one of the largest in the worldImage: Angela Platania/IPA/IMAGO

News of volcaniceruptions only reaches the headlinees when the big ones erupt — Etna, Kīlauea, Mauna Loa, Merapi, or Eyjafjallajökull or Fagradalsfjall — but at any time during a given year, there may be as many as 50-80 fresh eruptions around the world.

Data from the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program (GVP) suggests that to June 2023 there were 48 continuing volcano eruptions in the world. And a total of 56 volcanoes had erupted in the first six months of the year. 

At the time of writing in August 2023, one of the world's most active volcanoes, Mount Etna, had started causing public concern again. But according to the same GVP data, Etna's starting erupting this time around in November 2022.

How long has Mount Etna been an active volcano?

Mount Etna is Europe's most active volcano and one of the largest in the world. Its recorded volcanic activity dates back to 1500 BCE. Since then it has erupted more than 200 times.

The current eruptions at Etna have caused cancellations of flights from nearby Catania airport.

The use of cars and motorbikes has also been banned for 48 hours due to high amounts of ash on the roads. Ash can be slippery and increases the risk of accidents.

Other volcanoes erupt for much longer than Etna

One of the most famous long-term eruptions was Kīlauea volcano on Hawaii. Its 1983 spewing-spree continued — almost non-stop — for 35 years until 2018... only to start again in 2021. The eruption is still ongoing.

Dukono in Indonesia started erupting in  August 1933 and is still continuing. Santa Maria in Guatemala started erupting in June 1922 and is continuing.

And Yasur in Vanuatu started erupting in about 1270 (± 110 years) and as of June 9, 2023, was continuing.

Hawaii I Ausbruch des Kilauea Vulkans
Someone documenting the lava surfacing on the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, U.S. January 5, 2023.Image: U.S. Geological Survey/REUTERS

What is a volcano?

The US Geological Survey sums it up nicely: "Volcanoes are openings, or vents where lava, tephra (small rocks), and steam erupt onto the Earth's surface."

Volcanoes can be on land and in the ocean. They are in part a result of their own eruptions but also the general formation of our planet, as tectonic plates move.

Mountain ranges like the Andes in South America and the Rockies in North America, as well as volcanoes, formed through the movement and collision of tectonic plates.

There are four main types of volcanoes: cinder cones, composite or stratovolcanoes, shield volcanoes and lava domes.

Their type is determined by how the lava from an eruption flows and how that flow affects the volcano, and, as a result, how it affects its surrounding environment.

How do volcanoes erupt?

Essentially, it's a case of magma, or molten rock, below the surface of the Earth, bubbling up, rising and overflowing, like boiling milk out of a pot on a stove.

The magma finds its way to vents in the volcano and gets spewed across the land and into the atmosphere. When magma erupts from a volcano, it is called lava.

Volcanoes in the Pacific Ring of Fire

Some of the most active volcanoes are located in the Pacific Ring of Fire. About 90 percent of all earthquakes strike within the Ring of Fire.

Can scientists predict volcanic eruptions?

Scientists are capable of predicting volcanic eruptions hours, or sometimes several days, in advance. This isn't the case with earthquakes, which are much harder to predict.

Scientists use seismographic data from earthquakes and other tremors, because those can be a precursor to volcanic eruptions.

Scientists also monitor the ground for signs of deformation, which may be caused by the movement of magma. They also take readings of volcanic gas emissions, and changes in gravity and magnetic fields.

Edited by: Fred Schwaller

DW Zulfikar Abbany
Zulfikar Abbany Senior editor fascinated by space, AI, the mind, how science touches people, European perspectives
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A woman climbs a hill with a child to see the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt in Tacande de Arriba on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.

More volcanic eruptions on La Palma likely

More volcanic eruptions on La Palma likely

The Cumbre Vieja volcano is not quietening down. Experts expect further violent eruptions. Lava and ash have destroyed houses and plantations, but in the long term, they will also promote new life.
ScienceOctober 13, 2021
4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

The world's most active volcano hasn't erupted since 1984. Now, it is spitting out lava, smoke and rocks once more. For volcano watchers, it's an unforgettable sight.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 2, 20227 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Virtuall reality Oculus

Kenya: How virtual reality is transforming learning

Kenya: How virtual reality is transforming learning

Society4 hours ago01:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men dressed in imperial army uniforms march

How Japan confronts its haunting World War II history

How Japan confronts its haunting World War II history

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

What is Germany doing about discrimination?

What is Germany doing about discrimination?

Equality33 minutes ago06:17 min
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2022, US actors Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp watch as the jury leaves the courtroom at the end of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. Both actors are wearing gray suits. Heard is standing; Depp is sitting.

New Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revisits defamation trial

New Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revisits defamation trial

Film2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

SocietyAugust 14, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage