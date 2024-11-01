  1. Skip to content
SocietyEthiopia

Ethiopia's Tigray region on 'brink of famine'

Million Haileselassie | Felix Maringa
January 11, 2024

Authorities in Ethiopia's Tigray region are warning of the risk of famine. The area has suffered war and drought for several years, and the UN and the US temporarily suspended aid supplies last year following allegations of corruption and theft.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b9Cj
A woman seen in a doorway, in silhouette

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

DW spoke with a survivor of a massacre in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Warning: disturbing content.
ConflictsMarch 7, 202303:25 min
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Rape as a weapon of war

Rape in the Ethiopian conflict

DW's Mariel Müller met women in the Amhara region who are recovering from the trauma of rape.
SocietyFebruary 26, 202203:33 min
external

The flipside of Hilda Baci eating dogmeat

A video of Hilda Baci trying out dogmeat, a delicacy in Nigeria, has stirred a lot of controversy.
SocietyJune 9, 202302:45 min
Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Journalist and entrepreneur Moky Makura tries to bring balance to the narrative about the continent.
SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Wanjiku Mwaura

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The rising star of Nambia's music scene TopCheri swings by the studio for a chat alongside rapper EES.
SocietyDecember 28, 202226:04 min
People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Love Matters S3 EPS2: Sex & Law

Love and the Law: Marriage Equality, LGBTQ Rights & More

Leeza Mangaldas and Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal discuss how the law continues to shape sexual rights in India.
SocietyDecember 22, 202344:44 min
Love Matters S3 EPS1: Caste & Marriage

How do Love and Marriage operate in a Caste Society?

Leeza Mangaldas and filmmaker Anurag Minus Verma unravel the complexities of modern relationships in India.
SocietyDecember 22, 202335:09 min
