Ethiopia's new president: 'Government ready for dialogue'

New head of state Taye Astke Selassie vows to focus on peace and unity in Ethiopia and beyond. The diplomat replaces the first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, who had fallen out with prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ethiopia's parliament has approved the appointment of a new president: Taye Astke Selassie, foreign minister, has taken up the largely ceremonial role.

In Ethiopia, political power lies with the prime minister - currently Abiy Ahmed.

President Taye, 68, is an experienced diplomat who served at the United Nations and in Egypt. He is considered a close ally of Abiy Ahmed, who had appointed him foreign minister only in February.

In Ethiopia, presidents are elected by the Federal Parliamentary Assembly for six years and can hold office for a maximum of two six-year terms. The president is considered the head of state.

Peace and unity

Given his extensive experience in diplomacy and as cabinet member, Taye might play a more significant role in initiating peace processes within the war-torn country, experts say.

This week, in his inaugural address as president of the country, Taye outlined the key priorities ahead: "Building sustainable national peace and ensuring the rule of law will be the most important priority tasks," the president stressed.

"Protecting the constitutional system will improve the exercise of responsibility for protecting the peace and security of citizens. On the part of the government, all the doors of peace are still wide open," he added.

Ethiopia's president Taye Astke Selassie aims to strengthen peace and unity in the country Image: Eduardo Soteras/AFP

Ready for dialogue

In his speech, Taye also said the government in Ethiopia, which is plagued by internal security problems and civil wars, is ready for dialogue.

"The government is always ready to talk to any side in a peaceful manner, be it individually or collectively", he said. But Taye also emphazised the government is determined to take legal action against individuals and groups who carry out activities that damage the solidarity and value of "our people, those who threaten public unity and social life and who turn people against each other through hate speech."

Not only on the domestic front, also internationally. Taye spoke of a greater engagement: he vowed that Ethiopia will actively participate in peace and security efforts in the Horn of Africa, especially the conflict in Sudan. Ethiopia will also "work to strengthen relationships with neighboring countries in all sectors," he said.

Explainer: How did Ethiopia's Tigray war start? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Extensive diplomatic career

Taye was born in Debark, in the North Gondar Zone of Amhara region. He obtained his first degree from Addis Ababa University in Political Science and International Relations, and further post-graduate degrees from Addis Ababa University and Lancaster University in the United Kingdom in Political Science International Relations, and Strategic Studies.

Early in his career, Taye served as a consultant at the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then the head of the Western Europe Department. He was also the Acting Director of Information, and became a consultant at Ethiopian embassies in Stockholm and Washington.

In all, Taye has served as ambassador to various countries and has been in the field of diplomacy for over 40 years, and served as Ethiopia's permanent envoy to the United Nations.

Ethiopia's first female president Sahle-Work Zewde was a champion for female rights Image: Mesay Teklu/DW

Outgoing, trailblazing female president

President Taye promised a better life for Ethiopians by announcing a government plan to increase economic growth by 8.4% this year. He aims to reduce poverty in Ethiopia, and achieve more equality among its people.

Taye replaces 74-year-old Sahle-Work Zewde who was Ethiopia's first female president. She stepped down after weeks of speculation on her tenure after reportedly falling out with prime minister Abiy Ahmed near the end of her term.

Sahle-Work Zewde had served as president since 2018, when Abiy Ahmed rose to power.

She has a significant diplomatic career and served in a number of diplomatic roles in Europe and Africa. Sahle-Work started her career in 1989 as ambassador to Senegal (1989-93), Djibouti (1993-2002) and France (2002-06), before becoming Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to UNESCO, the African Union (June-October 2018) and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development). Later, Ban Ki-moon made her the Head of the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) in 2011.

Champion for women rights

During her time as president, Sahle-Work backed campaigns and initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls, including the Generation Equality Forum.

Her appointment as president gave Ethiopian women a voice and set female standards for the future, and was an important contribution to the normalization of women as change and decision-makers in public life.

Sahle-Work's appointment also helped enhance Abiy's political image with Western governments, along with his economic reforms, the selection of a gender-equal cabinet, and a peace deal with Eritrea that saw him awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Abiy Ahmed's achievements were soon overshadowed by a brutal war against rebels in the Tigray region between 2020 and 2022. Ongoing conflicts against other ethnic groups have badly damaged his international standing, leading to sanctions being imposed by the United States.

Solomon Muchie Abebe contributed to this article.