Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa wins marathon gold at World Athletics Championships

Lelisa Desisa ran 2 hours, 10 minutes and 40 seconds to win the marathon race in Doha, Qatar and claim the gold medal for Ethiopia on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Desisa placed ahead of his compatriot Mosinet Geremew and Kenya's Amos Kipruto. Geremew was only four seconds slower than Desisa, with Kipruto 11 seconds behind Desisa's time.

Read more: Opinion: Everyone's a loser at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar

Qatar organizers scheduled the race to start around midnight, to take advantage of cooler temperatures.

Desisa's win brings the first world championship marathon gold for Ethiopia in 18 years.

He had claimed silver at a 2013 championship in Russia.

Separately, Desisa won Boston marathon in 2013 and 2015. After the city was hit by a terror attack on the day of his 2013 triumph, Desisa donated his medal to the city.

More to come...