 Ethiopia’s Lalibela: living between hope and fear | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Ethiopia’s Lalibela: living between hope and fear

Tigray rebels mercifully left the famous rock churches of Lalibela untouched. Now, residents are rebuilding the city after government troops recaptured it.

  • The rock-hewn church Bete Giyorgis in Lalibela

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Churches carved from stone

    In the 13th century, Lalibela was built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Today, it is a religious center for Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians, and a pilgrimage site for Christians globally. The area is famous for its 11 monolithic churches hewn out of rock. The most famous of these, the Bete Giyorgis (Church of Saint George) was hewn 13 meters deep into stone in the form of a Greek cross.

  • A view of the rooftop of the Bete Giyorgis

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Named after an emperor

    According to legend, King Gebre Meskel Lalibela followed God's command to build the church. Lalibela was to become a new pilgrimage site, as the already arduous route to Jerusalem was no longer possible after the Muslim King Saladin occupied the city in 1187. With the aid of angels, the churches are said to have been hewn out of the rocks in just 40 years.

  • An orthodox priest stands next to a painting of Jesus

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    The protectors of Lalibela

    The churches house priceless paintings and relics. They usually have three entrances — one for priests, and the other two for female and male devotees respectively. The innermost part of the church is hidden by curtains and only priests have access to these parts. Each church has a Tabot, a consecrated wooden altar slab, which symbolises the Ark of the Covenant that holds the Ten Commandments.

  • An orthodox priest climbs stairs inside a tunnel

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    A stone tunnel system

    The pilgrimage site is divided into two parts: the northern part symbolizes the secular Jerusalem. The arrangement of the seven churches there represents the crucified Jesus. The churches in the eastern part are separated by the river "Jordan" and connected by tunnels. The Amharic word for church is "Bete Christos", House of Christ. Therefore, church names include the word "Bete."

  • The German President Frank at Lalibela in 2019

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    A 'must-see' during state visits

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seen here in 2019 visiting "Bete Maryam", the House of Mary, probably the oldest church in Lalibela. There are three baptismal fonts in its courtyard. However, only one is filled with water: dipping into the nine-meter-deep, algae-covered water is said to be particularly beneficial for women trying to get pregnant.

  • Two Ethiopian orthodox priests speak to each other

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Priests who also farm

    Hundreds of Orthodox priests live in Lalibela. Unlike their Roman Catholic peers, they can marry and have families. Most of these priests live off farming, which they do in addition to carrying out their priestly duties in the church, as Ethiopia does not exact a church tax.

  • Orthodox priests playing drums at the Timkat festival

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Christianity's significant role

    Until Emperor Haile Selassie was overthrown in 1974, Christianity was a state religion in Ethiopia. It continues to play a significant role in the country. According to statistics, around 46% of the population are Orthodox Christians, 35% are Muslims, and 19% are Protestants. In this picture, Orthodox priests are seen playing drums at the colorful Timkat festival.

  • The underground church, Bet Meskel, or House of the Cross

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    'Boldness of form'

    Lalibela has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978. The eleven churches represent a unique artistic achievement in their design, size, variety, and boldness of form. Furthermore, the entire city is an exceptional testimony to Ethiopia's medieval and post-medieval civilizations, according to the committee's justification.

  • Female residents of Lalibela prepare for a coffee ceremony

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Popular among pilgrims and tourists alike

    Lalibela continues to be an important pilgrimage site for believers from all over the world. Before the COVID pandemic and the current conflict between rebel groups from the neighboring region of Tigray and government troops, it was also an important tourist destination, especially for study tours. In this picture, female residents of the town of Lalibela prepare for a traditional coffee ceremony.

  • Lalibela airport has been completely destroyed

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    An uncertain future

    For more than a year, Ethiopia has been ravaged by the conflict between the TPLF rebel group from the Tigray region and the government troops under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Lalibela was also occupied twice by the rebels. Among other things, the airport was destroyed. The world heritage site has so far been spared, and it is uncertain when peace will return to the country on the Horn of Africa.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


  • The rock-hewn church Bete Giyorgis in Lalibela

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Churches carved from stone

    In the 13th century, Lalibela was built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Today, it is a religious center for Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians, and a pilgrimage site for Christians globally. The area is famous for its 11 monolithic churches hewn out of rock. The most famous of these, the Bete Giyorgis (Church of Saint George) was hewn 13 meters deep into stone in the form of a Greek cross.

  • A view of the rooftop of the Bete Giyorgis

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Named after an emperor

    According to legend, King Gebre Meskel Lalibela followed God's command to build the church. Lalibela was to become a new pilgrimage site, as the already arduous route to Jerusalem was no longer possible after the Muslim King Saladin occupied the city in 1187. With the aid of angels, the churches are said to have been hewn out of the rocks in just 40 years.

  • An orthodox priest stands next to a painting of Jesus

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    The protectors of Lalibela

    The churches house priceless paintings and relics. They usually have three entrances — one for priests, and the other two for female and male devotees respectively. The innermost part of the church is hidden by curtains and only priests have access to these parts. Each church has a Tabot, a consecrated wooden altar slab, which symbolises the Ark of the Covenant that holds the Ten Commandments.

  • An orthodox priest climbs stairs inside a tunnel

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    A stone tunnel system

    The pilgrimage site is divided into two parts: the northern part symbolizes the secular Jerusalem. The arrangement of the seven churches there represents the crucified Jesus. The churches in the eastern part are separated by the river "Jordan" and connected by tunnels. The Amharic word for church is "Bete Christos", House of Christ. Therefore, church names include the word "Bete."

  • The German President Frank at Lalibela in 2019

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    A 'must-see' during state visits

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seen here in 2019 visiting "Bete Maryam", the House of Mary, probably the oldest church in Lalibela. There are three baptismal fonts in its courtyard. However, only one is filled with water: dipping into the nine-meter-deep, algae-covered water is said to be particularly beneficial for women trying to get pregnant.

  • Two Ethiopian orthodox priests speak to each other

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Priests who also farm

    Hundreds of Orthodox priests live in Lalibela. Unlike their Roman Catholic peers, they can marry and have families. Most of these priests live off farming, which they do in addition to carrying out their priestly duties in the church, as Ethiopia does not exact a church tax.

  • Orthodox priests playing drums at the Timkat festival

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Christianity's significant role

    Until Emperor Haile Selassie was overthrown in 1974, Christianity was a state religion in Ethiopia. It continues to play a significant role in the country. According to statistics, around 46% of the population are Orthodox Christians, 35% are Muslims, and 19% are Protestants. In this picture, Orthodox priests are seen playing drums at the colorful Timkat festival.

  • The underground church, Bet Meskel, or House of the Cross

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    'Boldness of form'

    Lalibela has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978. The eleven churches represent a unique artistic achievement in their design, size, variety, and boldness of form. Furthermore, the entire city is an exceptional testimony to Ethiopia's medieval and post-medieval civilizations, according to the committee's justification.

  • Female residents of Lalibela prepare for a coffee ceremony

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    Popular among pilgrims and tourists alike

    Lalibela continues to be an important pilgrimage site for believers from all over the world. Before the COVID pandemic and the current conflict between rebel groups from the neighboring region of Tigray and government troops, it was also an important tourist destination, especially for study tours. In this picture, female residents of the town of Lalibela prepare for a traditional coffee ceremony.

  • Lalibela airport has been completely destroyed

    Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

    An uncertain future

    For more than a year, Ethiopia has been ravaged by the conflict between the TPLF rebel group from the Tigray region and the government troops under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Lalibela was also occupied twice by the rebels. Among other things, the airport was destroyed. The world heritage site has so far been spared, and it is uncertain when peace will return to the country on the Horn of Africa.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


Renovations are in full swing at Lalibela's airport. Rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had destroyed the terminal when they took over the pilgrim site in northern Ethiopia early this December.

After government troops recaptured the city, there is now hope for the tens of thousands of pilgrims, who will travel to the area in the coming weeks. Christmas, traditionally celebrated in Ethiopia on January 7, and the Timkat festival on January 19, which marks the baptism of Jesus, are important events for Orthodox Christians in the country.

"For Orthodox Christians, religion is an elixir and that is why pilgrimage sites such as these play such a big role," priest Joachim Hempel says. Hempel was in charge of the rectorate of the German evangelical church in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa between 2018 and 2019 and also undertook many study trips to Lalibela.

The Church of St. George in Lalibela

Legend has it that angels helped Emperor Gebre Meskel Lalibela build these churches

Many pilgrims will try to go to Lalibela by car or even on foot and will spend days on destroyed roads. For over a year now, Tigray rebels have been battling government troops under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who assumed power in 2018 with the promise of reforming the country. Abiy took away the powers of the TPLF, which had dominated the country for 25 years. The ongoing fighting has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Lalibela has been occupied by rebels and recaptured by government troops twice now. "It is a place, which is of great symbolic value for the entire Ethiopian population and whoever has a foot in the door there, at least has media attention on their side," Hempel tells DW.

Political analyst Asfa-Wossen Asserate endorses this point of view: Lalibela never had anything to do with the conflict directly. "There was no military reason but a publicity-related one."

Churches carved out of rocks

Wíth a population of around 3,500, the city of Lalibela lies tucked in the mountainous region of Amhara on the border of Tigray, where the rebels come from. The city is known for its rock churches, sculpted in the 13th century on the wishes of Emperor Gebre Meskel Lalibela.

What makes these churches unique is that they were carved directly into the volcanic rocks, and the best-known of these is "Bete Giyorgis" (Church of St. George), that was carved 13 meters deep into stone in the form of a Greek cross. Before the pandemic, 40,000 to 50,0000 visitors came each year to see the churches, which have been UNESCO World Heritage sites since 1978.

An orthodox priest stands with a cross

The Ethiopian orthodox church is very colorful

"Lalibela was created as a 'compensation' for devout Ethiopian Christians, to replace a nearly impossible pilgrimage to Jerusalem with a trip to Lalibela," according to Hempel. In 1187, Jerusalem was captured by the Islamic ruler Saladin and the spiritual center of Christianity became part of the Muslim world.

In adjacent regions of Ethiopia as well, Islam played an important role during this time. A good example is the Aksumite Empire, which, during the late antique period, comprised of present-day Eritrea, parts of Ethiopia, Sudan and Yemen. Its capital, Aksum, in the region of Tigray today, was considered Ethiopia's center of Christianity until the downfall of the Empire. Lalibela took over that position.

The city has retained its meaning for Christianity but it has also developed into an important center for research, says Marco Vigano, founder and coordinator of two NGOs engaged in the research and administration of Ethiopian natural and cultural heritage.

"Many of the golden paintings on the rocks on the inside of the main churches, like the one on Christ's crucifixion are really unique. You can still see the colors," Vigano says. The pilgrim sites not only attract believers and tourists, but also archaeologists.

Two priests look at each other

There is no church tax in Ethiopia, thus priests have to earn a living through other means

Human rights violations

As rebels marched into Lalibela, they plundered houses and hotels and committed war crimes ranging from rape to murder. According to Marco Degasper, travel head at Simien Eco Tours, many residents fled to Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region, or to Addis Ababa.

The rebels however didn't touch the rock churches. They are intact, confirms Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center. "It is a fact that the we will do everything so Ethiopians have international support and assistance to work together towards the conservation of these sites."

Meanwhile, people who fled Lalibela are now slowly coming back. They hope that they will be able to rebuild enough so they can host pilgrims during the Ethiopian Christmas. At present, there is no electricity or running water, says travel head Degasper, who is closely in touch with his colleagues in the area.

Watch video 01:46

Ethiopian government pushes back Tigray forces

The residents of Lalibela also need not worry about fresh fighting, says political scientist Asfa-Wossen Asserate. "All areas, that were taken by the TPLF in the Amhara region have now been freed."

But it is too early to predict how the conflict will develop. In Lalibela, people are determinedly looking towards the future, to rebuild the pilgrim site into what it once was: a place of peace, faith, and hope.

This article was translated from German. 

DW recommends

Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

Lalibela was once built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Even today, the UNESCO world heritage site is an important religious center.  