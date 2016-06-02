Ethiopians at crossroads as they flee Ukraine

It was 4.30 a.m. on February 24, 2022. Bethlehem Girma, an Ethiopian Jew born in Ukraine, could not rest. Her palms were sweaty. She's never experienced such a feeling before.

Her intuition kept telling her something wasn't quite right. Then the sirens started blaring in the distance, before getting louder. It immediately hit Girma, a 33-year-old dentist-turned-musician: The Russian soldiers!

"Thank God I was awake because the first thing I did was to call my parents because my family is so close to the border and Russian tanks would be passing through our house," she told DW. Her house is the last building, 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the border with Russia.

Her father — a 60-year-old dermatologist and cosmetologist — along with her mother — a veterinary doctor — and her two younger sisters — who are co-owners of the band Fosho for which Girma sings and writes songs — were in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Lending a helping hand Ukrainian soldiers help a family with a baby carriage flee across the Irpin River near the capital, Kyiv. Scenes like this are now common, with a growing number of cities and towns in Ukraine under attack by Russian forces. Most bridges in the area have already been destroyed.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Taking shelter from the shelling The town of Irpin, named after the eponymous river, is only a few kilometers west of Kyiv. Russian troops fired mortar shells at the town all day Saturday, prompting civilians to seek refuge under a battered bridge. Even locals who had not planned to leave changed their minds and joined the crowds of people fleeing.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Risky evacuation Some civilians managed to leave Irpin via bus. Many people were forced to cross the river on foot using a makeshift bridge made of old wooden planks, helped by Ukrainian soldiers. The flight was highly risky because of the heavy shelling by Russian forces.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Desperate to get out Many Ukrainians fleeing their homes have opted for trains, making their way to various stations including the one in Irpin. This photo, taken on March 4, shows evacuees at the Irpin station headed for Kyiv, hoping to find a way of the country from there.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire One last look back People fleeing the fighting and shelling have no idea what their cities and homes will look like when, and if, they return. Many of the trains, like this one from Irpin to Kyiv, are overcrowded, meaning people can't take much luggage with them.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Up in flames After this house was struck by a mortar shell, the former inhabitants tried to salvage some personal belongings from the burning house. The UN has estimated that more than 1.4 million people have already fled Ukraine. Some experts have said up to 10 million people could leave the country.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Aftermath of a bombing An apartment block in Irpin came close to caving in after it was shelled last week. Increasing attacks by the Russian military on apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure is a major reason why observers have predicted that refugee numbers will rise sharply.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Food supplies drying up Just a few days ago, this was an ordinary, thriving supermarket. But it's now become a symbol of war-time shortages, with shelves emptying quickly. Ukrainian soldiers collected the supplies of leftover food and water to distribute to local residents.

Ukraine: Impressions from a country under fire Gun practice in a movie theater Ukrainians who stayed behind to defend their country have been receiving some basic combat training. In a cinema in the western city of Lviv, civilians were handed weapons and given a brief introduction to handling them. For many, it's the first time that they've taken up arms. Author: Greta Hamann



Preparing to flee

Girma, being the first child, took charge but over the phone because she was about 500 kilometers away in Kyiv.

They got dressed and made their way to the train station. It was no easy ride. The streets and roads were crowded. They got to the train station at 6.30 a.m. It was worse there: almost survival of the fittest. Her parents are elderly, very religious and too polite to push others.

Seconds turned to minutes. Minutes turned to hours. Her family members were still at the train station at 4 p.m.

"They couldn't get in [the train] and at the same time there was bomb and rockets falling on their heads and some people [Russian soldiers] were shooting," Girma told DW. "Some people died in front of my parents."

Kharkiv is one of the cities that has been most bombarded by the Russian army since the invasion on February 24.

Girma kept screaming over the phone that they needed to put religion and niceties aside and fight for their lives. They listened to her and pushed their way through to stay alive. Then got into the train — quite ruffled.

Most people were standing in the train, including her parents. They had a 16-hour journey ahead of them. Girma was pacing up and down her room miles away. Dad recently had two operations so was feeble. Age was not on her mother's side either.

"God sent them some good people who gave up their space because they knew my parents are older. They respected them and gave them a space," she said.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Kyiv: Saint-Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra This 11th-century Eastern Orthodox church was built to rival the Hagia Sophia, in present-day Istanbul. Its mosaics and frescoes are prized for their impressive condition. The church greatly influenced subsequent temples, and together with the nearby monastic complex known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, it helped the area become a center of Orthodox faith and thought.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Chernivtsi: Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian metropolitans With its dramatic mixing of styles, including Byzantine, Gothic and Baroque influences, this former residence of the Eastern Orthodox metropolitan bishop expresses the diverse religious and cultural identity of the Austro-Hungarian empire. Built by Czech architect Josef Hlavka from 1864-1882, the giant complex also includes a chapel, seminary and a monastery.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Lviv: Historic city ensemble Founded in the late Middle Ages, the western city of Lviv was an important center of administration, religion and commerce for centuries. The modern city still bears its medieval hallmarks, including places of worship for various religious communities. It also boasts many Baroque buildings. Its architecture shows how Eastern European influences mixed with ones from Italy and Germany.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Staro-Nekrasovka: Struve Geodetic Arc The Struve Arc is a chain of survey triangulations spanning more than 2,820 kilometers and 10 countries. Its southernmost point is in the Ukrainian town of Staro-Nekrasovka, on the Black Sea, while its northernmost point is in Hammerfest, Norway (above, in 1895; no photo from Ukraine available). Built from 1816-55, the collaborative structure helped determine Earth's exact shape and size.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Sevastopol: Ancient city of Tauric Chersonese and its chora The ruins of Tauric Chersonese, a 5th-century BC city founded by the Dorian Greeks, are located outside of Sevastopol, in southwest Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. The site includes public building complexes, residential neighborhoods and early Christian monuments, well-preserved vineyard parcels and related systems, as well as remnants of Stone and Bronze age structures.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Zakarpattia Oblast: Wooden tserkvas of the Carpathian Region This UNESCO World Heritage Site is actually a series of 16 "tserkvas," or churches, that are spread out over Poland and Ukraine in the mountainous Carpathian region. The wooden log structures were built between the 16th and 19th centuries by both Orthodox and Greek Catholic communities. They exemplify the timber-building tradition of Slavic countries, and their interiors are also quite renowned.

Threatened by war: Ukraine's UNESCO World Heritage Sites Zarkarpattia Oblast: Ancient and primeval beech forests of the Carpathians Also located in western Ukraine is the natural World Heritage Site of ancient and primeval beech forests. The site in its entirety includes 94 areas in 18 countries. This photo is of the Uholka-Shyroki Luh forest, which is part of the world's largest primeval beech forest. Beech started spreading after the last Ice Age, 11,000 years ago, and are now part of pristine, complex ecological systems. Author: Cristina Burack



Nightmares

The journey started and the train was Lviv-bound. The Girmas couldn't sleep. The toilets were bad so the whole train was oozing. No-one cared that the train was flooded with water from different toilets, all they wanted was to get to Poland's border alive. Then, it turned out, the train was passing through Kyiv which was already under intense bombing by the Russian soldiers.

"That was a nightmare. As soon as they got to Kyiv, I was already shaking and I heard the news that Kyiv railway station was bombarded by Russians. I was already having a panic attack," Girma's voice was shaky as she spoke to DW.

Weeping, she kept calling her parents and sisters. They were not answering. Another nightmare. Girma lost count of how many times she phoned them. She freaked out.

Six hours later, her family finally called. Everyone had to switch off their phones, even the train's light, to be less visible to the Russians. Instead of 16 hours, the journey to Lviv stretched to 26 hours.

Girma's friends welcomed them at Lviv and drove them closer to Poland's border. Then another long journey — on foot — began.

The Girmas are supersensitive to cold but trudged on in the windy and chilly winter. Pregnant women and women with kids cried but kept moving. It was a massively crowded exodus: Human feet dragging human bodies heading to the border.

There was no way back.

They eventually arrived in Warsaw.

Too soon to rejoice

Girma was alone in her apartment in Kyiv when the war began. Notwithstanding the chaos outside, she made herself a good meal and — as soon as she confirmed her family had made it to Warsaw, Poland — she ate for the first time.

At first, she assumed that the Russians wouldn't be in Ukraine for long.

So, it took over 10 days for her to come to terms with the reality: The conflict was escalating and she was in the midst of a full-blown war.

At some point, she didn't want to be alone, so phoned a friend who invited her over to her house.

Girma packed two sweaters and two trousers into a small bag, gathered some documents including her sisters', boarded a taxi and left for her friend's place.

As soon as Girma left her house, the Russians invaded her neighbourhood with intense bombings.

Due to incessant gunshots in her friend's neighbourhood, around 4 p.m. that day, the ladies got into the car and hit the highway — risking everything to drive to Odessa.

"It was the most dangerous 10 hours of my life; when we were on highway and we don't know where the military were going to hit," Girma sighed as she recalled events to DW.

"We thought these people were only interested in the military places, but these people were actually bombing everywhere. They don't care. They hit hospitals, kindergartens, random buildings," her voice increased by some decibels.

The friend with whom Girma escaped to Odessa now has a rocket in her compound.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on An explosive mix Kyiv residents have been improvising with various means to repel Russian forces. Here, members of the civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Standing tall Residents in Kyiv have formed civil defense units to protect their city and their families. Here an armed civil defense guard patrols a street in Kyiv after the curfew.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Waiting in fear Those that are unable to flee the assault on Kyiv take shelter wherever they can find refuge. Many go to underground shelters or subway stations when the air-raid sirens go off.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Torn apart Despite Russian assurances not to target civilian buildings, rockets and mortars have landed in residential areas like this apartment building in Kyiv, which was damaged on February 26.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on In shock A woman stands outside her badly damaged home after a rocket attack in Kyiv on Friday, February 25. Russian forces have hit civilian targets in several cities across Ukraine since Thursday.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Unabated onslaught During the night from Friday into Saturday morning, Russian attacks on Kyiv continued. This high-rise residential building in the capital was struck by a missile, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He urged city residents to stay out of harm's way.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Seeking safety People shelter in a basement as sirens warn of fresh attacks on Kyiv. Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Subway station turned bomb shelter Residents of Kyiv have also been taking to metro stations to stay safe as fighting rages on. The city has a population of roughly 3 million people.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Fleeing the war zone Civilians evacuated by train from eastern Ukraine arrive at Lviv, in the country's west. Neighboring Poland, Hungary, and Romania are receiving scores of refugees.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Heading for Hungary Ukrainians carrying their belongings at Astely-Beregsurany border crossing, escaping to Hungary. Long queues have formed at the border, as people are desperate to leave.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Safe, at last Two Ukrainian refugees embrace as they arrive in Hungary after passing Beregsurany border crossing on February 26. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to provide humanitarian assistance for the new arrivals.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Volunteers doing what they can Volunteers prepare sandwiches for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Romania via Siret border crossing, on Friday, February 25. Romanian authorities have readied for an influx of Ukrainians.

Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on Not going anywhere Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continues to send out defiant messages to his fellow Ukrainians boosting the morale of Ukrainian fighters as Russian troops were closing in on the city and huge explosions were heard early on February 27. Author: Benjamin Restle



More journeys

Girma left Ukraine with some Jews. She was heading to Stuttgart in Germany.

"The journey was long and stressful; those three days on the way to Stuttgart. Not having slept for more than 10 days and three extra days on the way, you can understand how fragile my body system was," she told DW still shaking.

She cried throughout the difficult journey from Ukraine to Germany.

"I have never seen so many tanks in my life. I have never seen so many soldiers. I have never seen destroyed places like that and I have never passed through that kind of hardship in my life," she told DW.

Trapped in Ukraine

The Girmas left their dog behind in Kharkiv. Their friends are too afraid to leave their apartments to assist with feeding it. Those who tried saw some weird-looking people in cars at the Girmas' family home, so turned back. They were too scared to ask if they were Ukrainian soldiers or Russians.

Worried that their dog would starve to death, the Girmas managed to get some police officers to help feed it.

On Sunday March 13 — when the dog was fed for the first time since its owners left Ukraine — the police officers noticed the strange cars but without the occupants.

Girma's neighbourhood still suffers so much Russian violence. She cries herself to sleep every night, though now she is far away from Russian bombings.

"This is what I hear and watch every night. They are demolishing my town. My parents were there, now my friends are there. A lot of old people, my teachers, my school, my university; everything is there and they are destroying them," she told DW.

Some of Girma's friends have died in the war. The Girmas and some other Ethiopians with ties to Ukraine are now physically safe in different European cities but trapped in Ukraine. The future seems bleak for them.

"I don't know what's next for me. It's hard to predict what's next for me and my family. It's hard to predict the future. I don't know what's the next second."

Her voice was softer and fear-filled.

Edited by: Keith Walker