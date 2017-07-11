Ethiopia vows to seize airports in Tigray as conflict rages

Ethiopia's government said Monday it wants to take control of airports and other federal facilities in the northern Tigray region, claiming it is necessary to seize key infrastructure in the north to protect airspace and distribute humanitarian aid.

"It is thus imperative that the Government of Ethiopia assumes immediate control of all airports, other federal facilities, and installations in the region," he government communication service said in a statement on Monday.

The government added it was committed to the "peaceful resolution" of the two-year-old conflict with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies.

What is the state of Ethiopia's conflict?

UN chief Antonio Guterres, the United States and other Western powers, including Germany, have voiced alarm over the worsening violence in Tigray.

A five-month ceasefire between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan regional forces broke down in August, leading to fresh clashes.

Peace talks proposed for earlier this month in South Africa were delayed with no new date announced.

The African Union (AU) on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat urged the rivals to "recommit to dialogue."

Tigrayan authorities said their forces would abide by an immediate truce.

War reignites in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Ethiopia 'deeply regrets' harm to civilians, aid workers

Authorities in the region said a "humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding in Tigray.

There is particular concern for Shire, a city of 100,000 people, where Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are engaged in a joint-operation against the TPLF.

On Friday, an aid worker from the International Rescue Committee was among three people killed in fighting.

Ethiopia says it 'deeply regrets' harm to civilians and aid workers in Tigray.

How the conflict started

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, sent government troops into Tigray in November 2020 after accusing the TPLF of attacking military camps.

The TPLF had dominated Ethiopia's ruling political alliance for decades before Abiy took power in 2018.

The ensuing conflict has as killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

lo/wmr (AFP, Reuters)