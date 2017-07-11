Ethiopia: Voters head to the polls amid conflict, logistical issues

Ethiopians headed to the polls on Monday in a much-anticipated election seen as a test for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his promises of reform.

After polls opened early in the morning, voters lined up in the capital, Addis Ababa, amid heightened security. Polling stations around the country are also being guarded.

Abiy's ruling Prosperity Party has fielded the most candidates and is widely expected to win a majority and form the next government. More than 37 million Ethiopians are expected to vote, and the final count is not due for several days.

The prime minister claimed the vote would be first "free and fair election," marking a break from Ethiopia's legacy of authoritarian rule. The government delayed the election last year, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe this election will shine a light of democracy on Ethiopia," one early-morning voter told the AFP news agency.

However, in May, the EU canceled plans to send election observers to the country, after requests to import communications equipment were denied.

Ethiopia responded that external observers were "neither essential nor necessary to certify the credibility of an election."

What problems does the election face?

Security problems and logistical issues have kept ballots from being cast in over 100 out of Ethiopia's 547 voting constituencies.

The conflict between Ethiopia's government and dissident leadership in the northern Tigray region has put voting there completely on hold, with no date yet set.

The restive region should hold 38 seats in the national parliament. Ethiopian troops, as well as soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, launched an offensive in the region in November following attacks on military outposts there.

The UN warns that hundreds of thousands face famine, rights groups like Medecins sans Frontiers have reported deliberate military attacks on medical facilities in the region.

In Abiy's home region of Oromia, too, there has been tension between the government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an armed faction that split from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), a main opposition party in the region. The OLA considers the current government illegitimate.

Opposition groups have also accused Ethiopia's ruling party of harassment and threats of violence, claiming they were kept from campaigning in some parts of the country. Some prominent opposition parties have boycotted the election.

A total of 47 parties are contesting for seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives.

Tigray once dominated Ethiopian politics

Ethiopia's election chief, Birtukan Midekssa, writing in the US-based publication The

National Interest, said the election faced "serious challenges'' but added that more parties and candidates were contesting than ever before.

"I call on the international community to support Ethiopia on its democratic journey, stressful and imperfect though it is,'' Midekssa said.

The Tigray conflict has also damaged Abiy's international image as a peacemaker, having won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating a truce with Ethiopia. When Tigray's TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics, Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a war and then endured years of uneasy peace.

The US has said it "gravely concerned about the environment under which these upcoming elections are to be held."

