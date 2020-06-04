Ethiopia to fill contested dam as Nile talks falter

Egypt wants the UN Security Council to intervene in its longstanding dispute with Ethiopia about a Nile dam. Cairo fears that Ethiopia's move to fill the dam's reservoir will reduce the supply of water.

The construction of the giant $4.8 billion (€ 4.3 billion) hydroelectric power plant in Ethiopia, which began in 2010, is expected to be completed in 2022. The initial filling of the dam is planned for July, according to authorities in Addis Ababa.

Africa's biggest dams Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia The Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia is currently the biggest dam in Africa and was previously known as the Millennium Dam. It is located close to the border with Sudan on the Blue Nile. Construction started in 2011 and the dam currently generates 6,000 megawatts annually.

Africa's biggest dams Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia The reservoir holds back almost 63 billion square meters (68 billion square feet) of water and is one of the largest reservoirs on the continent. Its surface measures 1,680 square kilometers (650 square miles). The dam's walls are 145 meters (475 feet) high and 1,800 meters (5,900 feet) long.

Africa's biggest dams The Aswan High Dam, Egypt The Aswan Dan Dam is located close to the city of the same name In southern Egypt. It holds back 169 square kilometers (62 square miles) of a lake called Lake Nasser. The turbines produce 2,100 MW and due to the high production capacity, the Aswan High Dam ranks as Africa's second largest. It took eleven years to build and was opened in 1971.

Africa's biggest dams The Cahora Bassa Dam in Mozambique One of the world's biggest dams is located in Mozambique. The Cahora Bassa Dam has a capacity of 2075 megawatts and ranks after the Aswan High Dam. The major part of electricity produced is exported to South Africa. But sabotage during the civil war in 1981 prevented the generation of electricity for ten years.

Africa's biggest dams Gibe III in Ethiopia The Gibe-III-Dam is located 350 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of the capital Addis Abeba. In total it produces 1,870 MW and is, with a height of 243 meters (797 feet), the third largest dam in Africa. Construction began in 2007 and was completed in 2016.

Africa's biggest dams The Inga dams in DR Congo The Inga Dams in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) consists of two single dams. Inga 1 (generating 351 MW) and Inga 2 (1,424 MW). They were commissioned in 1972 and 1982 respectively as part of a failed industrial development scheme under then-dictator Sese Sekko Mobutu. The two dams currently operate at a 50 percent capacity because they have not been properly maintained in recent years.

Africa's biggest dams The Inga dams in DR Congo (continued) The two dams are located in the west of the DRC, 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of Kinshasa, and is located on the Congo River. The Congolese government plans to start an Inga 3 project, a 4,800 MW hydroelectric plant that would cost 13 billion euros ($14 billion).

Africa's biggest dams The Akosombo Dam in Ghana One of the top african dams is the Akosombo Dam. It sits at the base of Lake Volta, which has a surface area of 8,502 square kilometres and is the largest reservoir in the world. The turbines generate 912 megawatts, but the dam also serves as flood control. The Lake Volta itself is popular for being a way for trade and travel.

Africa's biggest dams The Kainji Dam in Nigeria Located on the Niger River, the Kainji Dam is the sixth biggest dam in Africa. It was built in just four years and opened in 1968. It is 65 meters (213 feet) high, 550 meters (1805 feet) across and generates a total of 760 megawatts.

Africa's biggest dams The Tekeze Dam, Ethiopia Africa's seventh biggest dam is the Tekeze Dam in Ethiopia. With a height of 188 meters, it is the highest dam in Africa. However the dam has a productivity of just 300 MW, so it only generates one-twentieth of the hydroenergy produced by its big brother the Grand Renaissance Dam. It took seven years to build and was opened in 2009.

Africa's biggest dams The Bujagali Dam in Uganda The Bujagali Dam in Uganda is located on the Nile River close to Lake Victoria and generates 250 MW. The dam has been operating since 2012 and is the biggest hydroelectrical dam in Uganda. The construction of two new dams, Karuma und Isimba, could change this but this would mean the resettlement of thousands of farmers and the flooding of protected areas. Author: Silja Fröhlich



Verge of war

Talks about the use of the precious Nile water have been at a dead end for years. Shortly after the end of the latest round of negotiations in the ongoing conflict over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the main counterparts — Egypt and Ethiopia — started blaming each other.

The deadlock is a security risk for the region, Dawid Wolde Giorgis from the International Institute for Security in Addis Ababa told DW.

"The current situation should not be left to the two countries alone. This will have an impact on the region and Africa's security situation."

Ethiopia says it will begin filling a disputed dam, deal or no deal with Egypt and Sudan

If the confrontation continues, Giorgi's fears, war could break out in the region.

"The only feasible way for both countries is to convene a crisis meeting of all Nile states and, at the same time, to conduct a dialogue with the heads of state of the African countries."

Why is this issue controversial?

The yearslong conflict pits Ethiopia's desire to become a significant power exporter in the region against Egypt's concern that the dam will significantly reduce its water supply if filled too quickly.

Egypt is expected to lose at least 22% of water flow, and is concerned that up tp 30% of its agricultural land might turn into desert.

Both Egypt and Ethiopia have hinted at the possibility of taking military steps to protect their interests, and experts fear a breakdown in talks could lead to conflict.

Sudan, another party to this squabble, has long been caught between the competing interests.

The arrival of the rainy season is bringing more water to the Blue Nile, the main branch of the Nile. Addis Ababa considers next month would be an ideal time to begin filling the dam's reservoir.

The basin was designed for a gigantic 74 billion cubic meters of water.

Wrestling over the water level

Egypt says the dam threatens the Nile's flow with damaging implications for its food supply and economy

Ethiopia hopes to collect at least 4.9 billion cubic meters of water during July and August. The volume in this first filling phase would be sufficient to start the first two turbines in mid-2021.

Another seven years are likely to pass before the reservoir is full so that the dam can probably be commissioned with all 16 turbines in 2029 — with a five-year delay.

By then, the continent's largest hydroelectric power plant will be supplying the East African countries with electricity.

For a decade now, the three beneficiaries of the Blue Nile have been wrestling with the question of how to distribute the water equitably.

Since then, there has been growing concern in Egypt that fields in the Nile valley could become desolate and that drinking water wells could dry up.

Sudan shares such concerns but also sees advantages: Cheaper electricity for the country's development projects and fewer floods would benefit the majority of poorer Sudanese people.

Egypt fears its water supply could be threatened by the dam

Dealing with drought

The main point of contention remains how countries along the Nile can manage future periods of drought.

"Drought management is a shared responsibility," Gedion Asfaw, Ethiopia's chief negotiator at the Tripartite Commission, told DW.

I was decided that construction — and thus also the filling of the dam — could be started while negotiations were still ongoing, Asfaw pointed out.

Outstanding issues

"The parties will resume talks. The filling of the basin does not depend on the state of the negotiations."

Sudan — a fragile country that is only just finding stability after civil wars and a recent revolution — has proposed upgrading negotiations with Egypt and Ethiopia on a mega-dam on the Nile to prime ministerial level.

However, no such meeting has been planned so far. The outstanding issues "are legal, particularly concerning a mechanism for shared water use," Sudan's minister for water resources, Yasser Abbas, said at a press conference last week.

His Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Abdel Aty, blamed Ethiopia for the failure of recent talks: "Due to Ethiopia's stubborn stance on technical and legal issues, no significant progress has been made in the talks."