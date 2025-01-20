Ethiopia: Tigray's forgotten internally displaced people

The war between Ethiopia's government forces and Tigrayan fighters killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions. Many now grapple with severe social and economic challenges despite a peace agreement.

There was relief in Tigray when the war ended with a peace agreement signed in Pretoria, South Africa, in November 2022. But, despite the cessation of hostilities, hundreds of thousands of people uprooted from their homes during the conflict continue to live in dire conditions. The war in Tigray was fought between Ethiopia's National Defense Force, backed by troops from Eritrea, against fighters of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Birhane Tafere, 62, fled from his home in Humera, a city in northwestern Ethiopia, in November 2020. Since then, Birhane has spent over four years in an IDP camp. He now resides in a temporary shelter in Abiye Adi, located 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, along with thousands of other displaced people, and describes his life as miserable.

"All displaced people are in despair. We are worried about what will happen next," Birhane told DW.

"The authorities who should be returning us to our villages have abandoned our agenda and are busy struggling for power."

Life in the IDP shelters in Tigray is a daily struggle Image: Million Haileselassie Brhane/DW

1 million refugees

According to Tigray's interim regional administration, nearly 1 million displaced people have not been able to return to their homes.

The administration cites significant social and economic hardship caused by this displacement, as militants continue to control western Tigray and Eritrean forces control border areas, hindering safe returns. For many, the situation in Tigray is life-threatening.

Negasi Marek, a displaced father of four from western Tigray, has been living in Tsehaye Primary School, which now serves as a temporary IDP camp in Shire city. Negasi told DW that the conditions are so severe in the shleter that people are dying.

Counting the cost of the Tigray war in Amhara region To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Four people have died alone in the last two weeks, just because of the dire situation," Negasi said.

"We are not living; we are suffering. Especially the elderly, diabetics and people with hypertension do not get medicine and food. All you can expect here is death," Negasi added.

People 'suffering immensely'

The opposition party Salsay Weyane Tigray accuses both the regional and federal governments of causing the suffering of the displaced people. Party Chairman Alula Hailu told DW that the Eritrean army has not yet withdrawn from the border areas of Irob and Badme or other districts of Tigray.

Alula said neither Tigray's regional administration nor Ethiopia's federal government had fulfilled their responsibilities. As a result, many displaced people continue to live in tents.

"About 600 of the 10,625 displaced people from Badme alone have died due to a lack of food and other support," Alula said, adding that his party has repeatedly called attention to the plight of displaced people.

"Similarly, displaced people in Shire are suffering immensely. The problem is widespread," Alula said.

Alula Hailu, chairman of opposition party Salsay Weyane Tigray, blames authorities for not doing enough to help Image: Million Haileselassie Brhane/DW

Billions still needed

Tigray's regional interim administration has announced plans to facilitate the return of displaced people. However, the plan is estimated to require $2.1 billion (€2 billion) and the political will to return the displaced people.

The administration has reportedly engaged UN agencies and other stakeholders to secure funding and support for the process.

Despite repeated government promises to return the internally displaced people, there has been no sign of change.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu