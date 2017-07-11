Ethiopia: Several dead in protests over killing of popular singer

Up to 50 people were killed in Ethiopia's Oromia region on Wednesday during protests following the killing of a popular singer.

Musician Hachalu Hundessa was shot dead on Monday night in what protesters described as a targeted killing. Protests initially broke out the following morning in the capital Addis Ababa and across the surrounding Oromia region.

Businesses were set alight and protesters and police appeared to have clashed.

"We were not prepared for this," a police spokesman said to Reuters.

The dead include protesters and members of the security forces. Protesters said the killing of Hachalu had a "political motive" and have blamed authorities.

Opposition figure arrested

Leading opposition politician Jawar Mohammed was also arrested amid the protests, in a move that may inflame protests further.

Mohammed was detained following an altercation with police over the body of Hundessa. He is one of at least 35 who were arrested, police said.

Hachalu's body was being transported to his native town of Ambo, where he is set to be buried later this week.

Why has Hachalu's death caused protests?

Hachalu's music made him an advocate of the Oromo ethnic group — Ethiopia's largest ethnic group — who say they are excluded from power and neglected by the government in the country, which is made up of multiple ethnic groups.

Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed, who is Oromo, was elected in 2018 with a mandate that he would work to dispel ethnic tensions in the country. However, he has seen an increase in violence under his tenure.

Human Rights Watch says that Abiy's reforms that saw the loosening of government security organs have led to a collapse of law and order in certain areas.

