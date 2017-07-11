Ethiopia: Rebels troops reenter regional capital in Tigray

Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said Monday that they were back in control of Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The major turn of events comes after eight months of intense fighting in the region — with Ethiopia's federal government also calling for a unilateral ceasefire.

What we know so far

"The capital of Tigray, Mekele, is under our control,” a spokesperson for the TPLF told Reuters news agency.

Other rebels, who have called themselves the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) also said the capital was not under federal soldiers' control.

"TDF has taken control of the city," news agency AFP quoted an interim government official as saying. "They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing."

How has the Ethiopian government responded?

Ethiopia's government said it declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region.

In a statement, the federal government said the ceasefire "will enable farmers to till their land, aid groups to operate without any military movement around and engage with remnants (of Tigray's former ruling party) who seek peace," adding that efforts to continue to bring Tigray's former leaders to justice will not stop.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

