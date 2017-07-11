Ethiopia PM admits Eritrean troops were in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed on Tuesday that troops from Eritrea were involved in fighting in northern Tigray.

It's the first official acknowledgement of neighboring Eritrea's involvement in the conflict, coming after months of denials and reports of human rights abuses.

What did Abiy say about Eritrean troops?

In a wide-ranging parliamentary address, Abiy said that Eritrean troops crossed the border into northern Tigray after fighting broke out in November last year.

The prime minister said Eritrea was concerned it would be attacked by forces loyal to the then-governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The party has long been at odds with Eritrea.

"Eritrea told us it had national security issues and as a result had seized areas on the border," Abiy said, adding that Eritrea promised to leave once Ethiopian troops were able to secure the border.

He also said Eritrea argued that the TPLF had pushed them to enter the battle "by firing rockets" across the border.

What did the PM say about rights abuses?

Abiy also acknowledged that human rights atrocities had been committed during the conflict, including rape and looting.

"Battle is destructive, it hurts many, there is no question about it. There has been damage that happened in the Tigray region, notwithstanding the propaganda and lies, information indicates there have been rapes of women and looting of properties."

Abiy did not explicitly name which forces were behind the atrocities, but he appeared to imply that Ethiopian as well as Eritrean forces might have been involved.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Hundreds of patients with little medication The war in Ethiopia's Tigray region has been going on since November 2020. This referral hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele has received hundreds of patients with bullet or blast injuries. Doctors are working tirelessly but with limited means. There are frequent power cuts, and many hospitals lack medication and other supplies.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Left to die Thousands of civilians have been wounded and killed. This man was attacked by Eritrean soldiers on his way back from church on St Micheal’s day. He said 30 priests were massacred at once. He survived after being left for dead in front of his house.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Tigray's children not spared the suffering Dozens of children have also been brought here as a result of the conflict. Many have missing limbs, and some are orphaned.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Life back to normal? On the streets of Mekele, life is almost back to normal from an outsider’s perspective. But every individual has a story to tell. The interim administration, presided over by Dr. Mulu Nega, has been put in place, but most residents don’t feel represented by this new regional government.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Spared from destruction and violence Tigray's capital Mekele was largely spared the violence compared to other places. However, some areas were also hit, such as this road. The central government cut off telephone and internet connections for weeks. Some journalists were allowed into the region, but it remains difficult to get news from the ground, as many areas remain inaccessible because of insecurity.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Thousands of families displaced Tens of thousands of people came to Mekele after fleeing insecurity throughout the region. They are being sheltered in schools or live in the community. But the real number in Tigray is much higher — over half a million people were forced to flee their homes.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis No food, no medication, no bed to sleep Conditions in the camps are challenging. There is a shortage of food, medication, mattresses, and other supplies. Sometimes, three to four people share one mattress. There is no proper garbage disposal, and illnesses are frequent.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Churches targeted by Eritrean forces This priest said he walked for one month with his children to reach Mekele after Eritrean soldiers attacked his town. His niece was killed on the street, and a church was damaged. "Eritrean soldiers are against religious belief. They consciously target churches", he said.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Little help from Ethiopia's government Some residents of Mekele are working tirelessly to distribute food and other items. Mahlet has been supporting displaced communities since the beginning when NGOs were not allowed into Tigray. The government is not doing enough, Mahlet says. "It’s not my job. I am just helping my people. This is the government’s job", she said. "I am mortified by what is going on in my country."

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis The risk of child malnourishment Mahlet identified children in need and is trying to do her part to prevent looming malnutrition. These displaced children are waiting in line with their parents for macaroni distribution. Thousand of families have been displaced since the war started in November. According to the UN Children’s agency, UNICEF, 70,000 children in Tigray are at risk of severe malnutrition.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Several massacres reported Several massacres have already been reported throughout Tigray. In the village of Dengolat, more than 150 people were murdered by Eritrean soldiers following the St. Mary celebrations at the end of November. Some of the survivors were hiding in the Mariam Dengolat Church, where hundreds of people had gathered for the yearly celebration.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Tigray's mass graves The Mariam Denglat Church, where the St Mary’s celebrations were held before the massacre. Victims were buried in several mass graves after being left outside for more than a day. In other parts of Tigray, relatives who wanted to bury their relatives were reportedly shot while collecting the bodies.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Ethiopia's oldest mosque damaged The Al-Nejashi mosque is the oldest in Ethiopia. Some locals assure it is the oldest mosque in Africa. It was hit during heavy fighting between the TPLF and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces. According to witnesses, the kitchen and other facilities of the mosque were also looted. The government has promised to repair the mosque.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Safe house for women Hundreds of women have been raped by soldiers since the beginning of the conflict. Mekele’s referral hospital admitted 120 women with rape injuries or for pregnancy termination. More than 25 rape survivors from the war are sheltered in this safe house and receive psychological support.

Ethiopia's Tigray region: Images of a humanitarian crisis Raped by Eritrean soldiers Many women were gang-raped or assaulted with extreme violence. Such cases are common all over the Tigray region. In Adigrat, a doctor said one woman had to undergo surgery after being raped by 23 Eritrean soldiers. The UN has received reports of people being forced by military officers to abuse their own relatives sexually. Author: Maria Gerth



"The Eritrean government has severely condemned alleged abuses and has said it will take measures against any of its soldiers accused of such," he said.

Abiy also said any member of Ethiopia's troops "who committed rape and looting against our Tigrayan sisters will be held accountable."

However, Tigray's police service told Reuters agency they currently have no ability to investigate the military.

Why is this significant?

Abiy's remarks on Tuesday come after months of denials from the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments that Eritrea was involved in the conflict.

Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch both released reports documenting brutal attacks on civilians — including the killings of hundreds civilians in the city of Axum, with rights organizations reporting Eritrean soldiers carried out the killings.

What happened in Tigray?

A violent conflict erupted in the semi-autonomous region of Tigray in early November last year, after forces loyal to the TPLF attacked several of Ethiopia's federal army camps in the region.

Abiy then ordered a counter-offensive to unseat the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopia's government for decades before Abiy came to power in 2018.

Some 60,000 refugees fled from Tigray to neighboring Sudan. An exact death toll in the region remains unknown.

The United Nations has sounded the alarm about atrocities committed during the conflict, while the US has described the acts as ethnic cleansing — which Ethiopia firmly denies.

rs/aw (AFP, Reuters)