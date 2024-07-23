Ethiopia mudslide death toll surpasses 150

Scores of people have been killed after heavy rains in the remote south of Ethiopia. Authorities warned the death toll could continue to climb as bodies as well as survivors were pulled from the mud.

At least 157 people have died after a mudslide in Ethiopia, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The landslide was caused by heavy rains in Gofa Zone in the remote south of the country on Monday.

Some people remain unaccounted for after a group of people were covered by mud while they were trying to rescue others.

"We are still searching for the missing," said Markos Melese, director of the disaster response agency in Gofa Zone.

Photographs showed people digging through the mud with the bare hands, with little sign of emergency services at the scene.

People used their bare hands to clear away the mud Image: Isayas Churga/AP/picture alliance

What do we know about the victims?

The Gofa Zone Communications Affairs Department said 96 men and 50 women were among the victims.

It added that the search for bodies was "continuing vigorously."

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister, due to the accident," local administrator Dagmawi Ayele said.

He added that at least five people have been pulled alive from the mud.

