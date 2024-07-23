  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US election 20242024 Paris OlympicsIsrael-Hamas
CatastropheEthiopia

Ethiopia mudslide death toll reaches 229

July 23, 2024

Scores of people have been killed after heavy rains in the remote south of Ethiopia. Authorities warned the death toll could continue to climb as bodies as well as survivors were pulled from the mud.

https://p.dw.com/p/4icZi
Many people standing around a landslide in Gofa Zone, Ethiopia
The incident occurred in Gofa Zone in the south of EthiopiaImage: Gofa Zone Government Communication Affairs Department

The number of dead after a mudslide in Ethiopiarose to 229, local authorities said on Tuesday, with the possibility that it would rise further.

The landslide was caused by heavy rains in Gofa Zone in the remote south of the country on Monday.

Some people remain unaccounted for after a group of people were covered by mud while they were trying to rescue others.

"I don't know when it will stop. We are still recovering bodies," said Markos Melese, head of the National Disaster Response
agency in Gofa. "We are still digging."

Photographs showed people digging through the mud with bare hands, with little sign of emergency services at the scene.

A mudslide in Gofa Zone, Ethiopia
People used their bare hands to clear away the mudImage: Isayas Churga/AP/picture alliance

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the loss of life had left him deeply saddened. He added that federal officials had been
deployed.

What do we know about the victims?

The Gofa Zone Communications Affairs Department said 148 men and 81 women were among the victims.

It added that the search for bodies was "continuing vigorously."

"The death toll surged after the people who came to rescue also got trapped," said district administrator Misikir Mitiku. "It is a very sad incident."

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister, due to the accident," another local administrator, Dagmawi Ayele, said.

He added that at least five people have been pulled alive from the mud.

zc/rm (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A health worker measures the arm of a child

UN raises $600 million for Ethiopia, falls short of target

UN raises $600 million for Ethiopia, falls short of target

A UN-led event to secure donations to address Ethiopia's humanitarian crisis fell short of its $1 billion target. The East African country has been hit by conflict and extreme weather in recent years.
CatastropheApril 17, 2024