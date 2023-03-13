Tigray: Growing evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

Eritrean soldiers allegedly massacred at least 300 people near Adwa, only days before the Ethiopian government and Tigray forces signed a peace deal. A survivor in the village of Mariam Shewito told DW her story.

In late October 2022, 63-year-old Abrehet Hagos heard that Eritrean soldiers had surrounded her village of Mariam Shewito near the town of Adwa in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

During the two years of civil war in northern Ethiopia, Eritrean soldiers fought alongside the Ethiopian military against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The conflict was one of the deadliest in recent memory, killing an estimated 600,000 people, displacing millions, and leaving most of the population hungry, due to a blockade by the Ethiopian army.

But the fighting only reached Abrehet Hagos and her family in her village on October 26, when rumors about people being killed nearby started to circulate.

It happened exactly one week before the Ethiopian government and theTigray forces signed a peace accord on November 2, ending the war and mandating the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Tigray.

"It was a Wednesday. That night, we knew we had to flee," Abrehet told DW. "But we had nowhere to go, so we spent the night hiding outside, near our house."

A son and husband murdered

The family hid throughout the next day, until they heard the animals making unusual noises. Her son and husband went to the house to see what was going on.

"A soldier came and killed them both. There are five or six bullet holes in the door and the walls of the room. I think my son tried to hide in the room when he saw the soldier. He thought he might escape death", Hagos said.

Abrehet Hagos showing holes shot through the door of her house by the soldier who killed her husband and son Image: Mariel Müller/DW

She was so close she heard the killer's voice shortly before he opened fire. "He lisped. I only heard him say: ‘come'", Hagos recalled. Then he murdered her husband and son.

After he left, Hagos and her daughter crawled out of their hiding place and entered the house, where they found a bloodbath. Hagos' 70-year-old husband, Berihu Abay, was lying on the floor, holding his cross behind his head. He had been a priest.

Her son, 28-year-old Gidey Berihu, had been engaged. His wedding was to take place soon.

Hagos said she felt her pain growing worse every day. "I ask God why he didn't take me instead of my son. I am heartbroken."

"He [Gidey] worked all day. He was a well-mannered child. He liked tending to his trees. He planted all the trees you see around here. What are these trees now to me? They only remind me of him and that is painful. They killed my soul with him."

Terrified, Hagos and her daughter didn't leave the house for four days, staying next to the dead bodies. They feared the Eritrean soldiers, who, by that time, had occupied Mariam Shewito and nearby villages.

Eventually she left the house to go to the nearby church and see if she could bury the bodies there, she said.

Buried in the backyard

Abrehet Hagos had to bury her son and husband in the backyard Image: Mariel Müller/DW

"There I met a high-ranking Eritrean soldier. He didn't threaten me. He told me they don't allow burials on the church compound. He also said it was us who attacked them. I told him we didn't. He again said to bury them in the house."

She buried the bodies in her backyard, before they were moved to the church's graveyard two months later.

Hagos was also worried about her daughter who has a mental disability. She had nightmares and lost weight since the murders, she said.

The administration of the town of Adwa told DW that more than 300 people were killed in several villages over the course of the week of October 25 to 31.

Witnesses told DW they believed the massacre of civilians was a retaliation by Eritrean soldiers for the defeat they suffered at the hands of Tigrayan forces.

An investigation by the US newspaper Washington Post found similar accounts by interviewing 22 relatives of the victims, including 15 who witnessed the killings or their immediate aftermath.

Satellite images published by the newspaper show at least 67 severely damaged houses in the area where the killings reportedly happened. Other images show military vehicles matching witness descriptions of Eritrean vehicles, less than three miles from where the massacres took place.

Eritrea rejects allegations

DW requested a comment from Eritrean Information Minister Yemane, who referred to a statement released by the Eritrean embassy in the US in response to the Washington Post's investigation. In the document, the Eritrean government "vehemently rejects the false allegations made against Eritrea and its disciplined army," saying that there was "no validation or verification" of the stories, which were "obviously planted". It maintained that "Eritrea has an impeccable track record for its humane treatment not only of civilians but also its prisoners of war as well."

Eritrea's President Isaias Afewerki dismissed accusations of a massacre as "a fantasy" Image: Khalil Senosi/AP Photo/picture alliance

At a rare press conference during a visit to Nairobi in February of this year, President Afwerki again rejected allegations of rights abuses by Eritrean forces, dismissing the accusations as "fantasy".

In the past, rights groups and the UN have repeatedly accused Eritrean forces of atrocities and human rights abuses against civilians in the war, including mass killings, gang rapes, torture, arbitrary detentions and looting.

A report by UN-backed investigators of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia concluded that there were reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed by all sides in the conflict, Ethiopian government troops, Eritrea's military and Tigray forces. The report also found that Ethiopian soldiers had resorted to "starvation of civilians" as a tool of war, while both Ethiopian and Eritrean forces were seen to be responsible for "sexual slavery."

Justice for the victims

Since January, Eritrean troops have been seen retreating from several towns in Tigray. According to observers, while the soldiers have withdrawn to the Ethiopian-Eritrean border, they remain in the region. Eritrea was not a party to the peace deal and the presence of its forces in Tigray is seen as a major challenge to the agreement's implementation.

Atsede Abay hopes that documenting the massacre will help bring justice to the victims Image: Mariel Müller/DW

Mariam Shewito was one of the worst affected villages in the week-long massacre, social worker Atsede Abay told DW. She compiled a record of the names, dates and causes of death of the victims in the village since the killings, collecting their photographs from relatives, and speaking to survivors and eyewitnesses. "Of the 91 victims, 12 were women. Ten were religious leaders. One was a teacher." The youngest victim was a 2-year-old baby, the oldest a 92-year-old resident, she said.

In one case four members of the same family were massacred: a father, his two sons and his nephew.

In another gruesome account, both parents were killed in front of their five children. The youngest was six months old. After shooting dead the mother, named Tsige Gebrekirstos, they mutilated her breasts with a knife before putting the baby on top of her, Atsede said. She hoped the evidence she has gathered will one day help bring justice to the victims.

"I am doing this because I believe those who committed the atrocities should be held accountable," she said.

Edited by Cristina Krippahl