  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Ethiopia
Analenna Baerbock and Catherine Colonna visiting a World Food Program distribution center in Ethiopia
Analenna Baerbock and Catherine Colonna visited a World Food Program distribution center in Ethiopia holding 50,000 tons of wheat from Ukraine.Image: Florian Gaertner/photothek/picture alliance
PoliticsEthiopia

Ethiopia: Germany and France visit to back Tigray peace deal

1 hour ago

The German and French foreign ministers are in Ethiopia for two days to show support for a deal that brought fragile peace after civil war in Tigray, and to look for ways to help tackle food shortages.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M30U

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday for a two-day joint visit with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

This comes as the East African nation grapples with a hunger crisis exacerbated by Russia's war against Ukraine, after grains, oilseeds and vegetable oils were cut off to global markets by a Russian naval embargo, putting additional pressure on global food prices that had already been rising during the COVID pandemic.

Baerbock and Colonna visited a World Food Program (WFP) distribution center holding 50,000 tons of wheat that had been donated to Ethiopia and Somalia by Ukraine. 

"It is remarkable that Ukraine, which is under attack, is donating this grain to Ethiopia and Germany and France are supporting the Ukrainian grain donations by organizing and financing its transport here," Baerbock said. 

She blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for "using grain, using food as a weapon," which she said had "exacerbated the already difficult situation" in countries like Ethiopia. 

Some 22 million people in Ethiopia are suffering from hunger and the humanitarian situation is extremely critical, German aid organization Welthungerhilfe said. 

"The people here who are suffering from the drought are not responsible for what is happening in Ukraine. Therefore, we have to help them. This is a humanitarian duty," Colonna added.

Baerbock and Colonna support peace deal 

The visit comes a day after Tigrayan forces in Northern Ethiopia started handing over heavy weapons in line with a peace deal signed in November last year

The war erupted in November 2020 between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels, killing untold numbers of civilians, displacing more than 2 million and leaving millions more in need of humanitarian aid. 

"We, Germans and French, know from our own experience that reconciliation does not happen overnight. But without the prospect of justice for the victims of crimes, reconciliation and lasting peace are not possible," Baerbock said.

"The question of accountability is important for us with a view to Ethiopia's future and peace process, but also towards strengthening international law," she said following talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Since the signing of the peace agreement there has been a limited resumption of aid deliveries to Tigray, while basic services such as communications, banking and electricity have slowly been restored. 

"Hostilities have ceased, aid has been able to reach the regions which had not received it... a return of arms [by rebels] has begun," Colonna said, adding that a transitional justice mechanism to punish abuses during the conflict. 

Baerbock and Colonna also met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and held further talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy. Further discussions with other cabinet members, African Union officials, and human rights campaigners were scheduled during the visit.

In addition to implementing the peace process, they also plan to discuss security in Africa, with the Horn of Africa and Ethiopia, particularly, among the EU's priorities. 

lo,jcg/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Emotional new year reunion for families in Tigray

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Women crossing a street

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Mekele, the capital of Tigray, is in economic ruin and residents are plagued by hunger and disease. The recent peace deal signed by the federal government and Tigray rebels has brought hope.
ConflictsNovember 25, 2022
Chief of staff of the Ethiopian Armed Forces and Field Marshal Berhanu Jula (L) shakes hands with Commander-in-chief of the Tigray rebel forces General Tadesse Worede (R) as, former Nigeria's President Olusegun Obasanjo (CL) and former Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (CR) applaud.

Ethiopia seeks national healing after Tigray peace treaty

Ethiopia seeks national healing after Tigray peace treaty

With a truce recently signed and a history of ethnic tensions, Ethiopia faces a myriad of challenges. As a result, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has embarked on a national dialogue hoping to silence the guns.
PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
Ukraine | Raketenangriff auf Saporischschja

Ukraine and global fallout

Ukraine and global fallout

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fueled world hunger, is threatening global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 21, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Reza Pahlavi in a DW-TV interview

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Politics4 hours ago05:07 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young woman sits on the ground in a small home, surrounding by basins filled with water and laundry

Where is child marriage still happening?

Where is child marriage still happening?

Society22 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A girl receives a measles vaccine

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

India's new cervical cancer vaccine drive to help more women

Health9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a red sweater removes white foil from a metal sculpture of a horse

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Why are Nazi sculptures still exhibited in Germany today?

Offbeat9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ulf Kristersson and Jessika Roswall stand before the Swedish and EU flags

Swedish EU presidency at mercy of euroskeptics

Swedish EU presidency at mercy of euroskeptics

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A metaverse avatar of Mark Zuckerberg waves to the camera

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Meta faces a future of more legal woes and falling revenues

Business10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president ousted

Protests rock Peru weeks after president ousted

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage