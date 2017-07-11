Ethiopia declares 'unilateral' cease-fire in Tigray, as rebels troops reenter capital

Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said Monday that they were back in control of Mekele, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The major turn of events comes after eight months of intense fighting in the region — with Ethiopia's federal government also calling for a unilateral ceasefire.

What we know so far

"The capital of Tigray, Mekele, is under our control,” a spokesperson for the TPLF told Reuters news agency.

Other rebels, who have called themselves the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) also said the capital was not under federal soldiers' control.

"TDF has taken control of the city," news agency AFP quoted an interim government official as saying. "They have entered. The city is celebrating. Everybody is outside dancing."

Abraham Belay, head of the interim administration, said, "the government has the responsibility to find a political solution to the problem," adding that some members within Tigray's former ruling party were willing to talk with the federal government.

There have been no immediate comments from neighboring Eritrea, whose soldiers have been accused of committing atrocities in the conflict.

How has the Ethiopian government responded?

Ethiopia's government said it declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region.

In a statement, the federal government said the ceasefire "will enable farmers to till their land, aid groups to operate without any military movement around and engage with remnants (of Tigray's former ruling party) who seek peace," adding that efforts to continue to bring Tigray's former leaders to justice will not stop.

Ethiopia said the cease-fire would last until the end of the farming season in Tigray in September. The government ordered all federal and regional authorities to respect the cease-fire.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) accused the Ethiopian government of destroying its satellite equipment in the Tigray region on Monday. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said on Twitter that the act "violates UN privileges and immunities and the rules of International Humanitarian Law regarding respect for humanitarian relief objects."

Fore also said that UNICEF and other humanitarian aid programs "are not, and should never be, a target."

Fore said UNICEF was responsible for helping 140,000 children in "famine-like conditions."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

kbd/ (AP, AFP, Reuters)