Ethiopia: Army chief shot during coup attempt, says PM

The chief of staff of Ethiopia's army was shot on Saturday, Prime MInister Abiy Ahmed announced on television, dressed in miltary fatigues.

Seare Mekonnen, the professional head of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, took office in 2018. His condition is unknown.

His shooting came amid reports of a failed uprising in the country's northern Amhara state. The federal government reported unknown elements had unsuccessfully atempted to topple the regional government.

Residents in the region's capital, Bahir Dar, reported hearing gunshots in the city, while the US embassy issued alerts about gunfire in the country's capital, Addis Adaba, and violence around Bahir Dar.

Internet and media access has been reportedly been limited across the country. Internet and cybersecurity monitor group NetBlocks reported nationwide internet access was at 2% of normal levels.