 Ethiopia: Army chief shot during coup attempt, says PM | News | DW | 23.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ethiopia: Army chief shot during coup attempt, says PM

After reports of a coup attempt, the prime minister of Ethiopia has said the army chief of staff has been shot. Unknown elements reportedly attempted to topple a regional government.

Hospital in Bahir Dar

Ethiopia's army chief of staff was shot, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on television early Sunday, AFP news agency reported.

The condition of army chief Seare Mekonnen is unknown.

Dressed in military fatigues, Abiy made the announcement after the government earlier said it had put down a coup attempt in the autonomous Amhara state.

No details were given about who was behind the coup attempt in the northern state, led by regional president Ambachew Mekonen.

"The coup attempt in Amhara regional state is against the constitution and is intended to scupper the hard won peace of the region," the government said in a statement. "This illegal attempt should be condemned by all Ethiopians and the federal government has full capacity to overpower this armed group."

Residents in the region's capital, Bahir Dar, reported hearing gunshots in the city.

The US embassy issued alerts about gunfire in the country's capital, Addis Adaba, and violence around Bahir Dar.

Internet and media access has reportedly been limited across the country. Internet and cybersecurity monitor group NetBlocks reported nationwide internet access was at 2% of normal levels. 

 

DW recommends

Is Ethiopian PM Abiy's reform drive running out of steam?

Abiy Ahmed came to power a year ago in a country on the brink of collapse. Hailed as a great reformer by his supporters, Abiy's critics say he is not acting fast enough to turn the tide. (01.04.2019)  

Ethiopia's ethnic conflicts destabilize Abiy's reforms

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has introduced dramatic reforms since assuming power more than nine months ago. But as ethnic clashes flare, the changes may not be enough to stabilize the nation. (11.01.2019)  

Related content

Mauretanien | Präsidentschaftswahlen

West African nation Islamic Republic of Mauritania heads to the polls 22.06.2019

It's the first time voters are electing a successor to a democratically elected president in the West African state, whose history has been strewn with military coups. A former general is heavily tipped to win the vote.

Ethiopia takes up the demographic challenge 14.06.2019

A growing population impacts on all sectors of society: food supplies, employment, education and the health sector. Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa. But over the last two decades, the country has seen a marked decrease in fertility rates.

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business Africa 10.06.2019

Ethiopia on course to be Africa's next powerhouse - Kenya hesitant about FTA with China

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  