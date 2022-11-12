  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Senior commanders of Ethiopia and Tigray forces shake hands after sining the peace deal
The signing comes after both sides agreed to a peace deal in South Africa that was brokered by the African Union earlier this month.Image: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsAfrica

Ethiopia and Tigray rebels sign peace deal

2 hours ago

Commanders of both Ethiopian and Tigrayan forces signed the deal, which would deliver humanitarian aid and disarm rebels within the coming days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JRDy

Representatives of the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed an agreement on Saturday to implement a peace deal, seeking to put an end to the two-year conflict

Both sides agreed to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region of more than 5 million people, the Associated Press reported citing the text of the accord.

Commanders of both armies had been meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi since Monday, to discuss the terms of the agreement,

"We will fully dedicate ourselves to implementing the Pretoria agreement and this declaration," said Birhanu Jula, a senior Ethiopian military official and one of the government representatives at the talks.

The deal will go into effect "immediately", mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference before the signing.

Humanitarian aid to follow

Ethiopian authorities said in a statement that "efforts are being made to deliver humanitarian assistance to most of the Tigray region which is under (Ethiopian military) command." 

Aid agencies were preparing to send a humanitarian assistance convoy to Alamata in southern Tigray next week and were working out the final details for getting aid to other areas, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Both sides of the conflict had discussed "detailed plans for disarmament'' of Tigray forces, including an agreement on the entry of Ethiopian forces into regional capital Mekele, the statement read.

Disarmament will start on November 15, Reuters reported, citing the text of the agreement.

The Tigray conflict began in November 2020, less than a year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, which borders the Tigray region and whose fighters have been fighting alongside Ethiopian federal troops in Tigray.

The war in Africa's second-most populous country had left millions of people displaced and many near famine.

jcg/aw (AP, Reuters)

Ethiopia's warring parties agree to peace deal

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

The African Union has been mediating an end to the two-year conflict. The deal came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed his forces were close to "winning".
ConflictsNovember 2, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Ukraine updates: Kyiv hails West after Kherson liberated

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal Windkraft

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

SocietyNovember 11, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Passengers with suitcases in front of train

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Fact check: Does the EU prioritize Ukrainian refugees?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A young woman registers to vote in the midterm elections in the US

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

US midterms: Gen Z makes sure its voice is heard

Politics2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage