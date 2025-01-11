Ethiopia and Somalia restore diplomatic ties

A yearlong rift between the neighboring countries threatened further instability on the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia and Somalia renewed their diplomatic relations during a visit of Somali President Hassan Sheik Mohamud to Addis Ababa on Saturday.

Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed "agreed to restore and enhance their bilateral relations through full diplomatic representation in their respective capitals."

The two emphasized that regional stability requires "strong cooperation between the two countries based on mutual trust, confidence and respect."

The restoration of Ethiopia-Somalia diplomatic ties came just one month after the Horn of Africa neighbors reached a peace deal brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Why were Ethiopia and Somalia at odds?

Relations between the two East African neighbors have been tense since last year when landlocked Ethiopia made a deal with Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland.

At the time Ethiopia agreed to lease land along its coastline to establish a marine force base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland's independence.



The port deal sparked a row between the two neighbors, with Somalia accusing Ethiopia of undermining its sovereignty.

In April 2024, Somalia expelled the Ethiopian ambassador in Mogadishu and recalled its representative in Addis Ababa.

During Mohamud's visit on Saturday they reiterated their commitment to the deal and its "spirit of friendship and solidarity."

They also discussed deepening trade, and security cooperation against "extremist militant groups."

