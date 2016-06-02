Ethiopia: More misery for millions as aid delivery halted amid looting in Tigray

An estimated 9.4 million people are currently in dire need of food aid in northern Ethiopia, according to the United Nations (UN), as the ongoing Tigray conflict shows no signs of abating.

The humanitarian situation is most acute in the Tigray Region, where 5.2 million are at risk, along with another 534,000 in Afar and 3.3 million in Amhara.

However, there is still no indication as to when help will arrive after the UN announced on Wednesday that it was forced to suspend aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after gunmen looted its warehouses.

UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said there was "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population."

"Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen," he added.

Millions of displaced Ethiopians require everything from food to emergency shelters

Warring factions frustrating humanitarian efforts

Foreign policy and security analyst Adib Saani told DW from Accra, Ghana, that the UN's best efforts to address the humanitarian crisis are futile in such a chaotic environment, blaming both the Tigrayan forces and the federal government for hampering their work.

"The UN and other agencies have tried the best they can, but they have come under the line of fire from both the rebels and of course the government," he said.

Saani said attacks from both sides of the ongoing conflict is, "making it extremely difficult for them to be able to do their work and for relief to reach those who need it most."

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A city burns Residents of Tigray's capital Mekele sift through wreckage following an airstrike by government forces on October 20. The military said it was targeting a weapons manufacturing facility operated by the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which the rebel Tigray forces have denied.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on The haze of war Smoke from a recent military airstrike billows above the streets of Mekele. Tigrayan fighters have accused the government of killing civilians, while the federal government maintains it is targeting arms depots. Locals have confirmed that at least one major industrial compound in Mekele has been destroyed.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Captured troops Ethiopian government soliders captured by Tigrayan forces sit in rows and wait to be taken to a detention center on October 22. The soldiers were paraded through the streets of Mekele in open-top trucks in a show of force following the fourth day of airstrikes on the capital.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Help on the way An Ethiopian Red Cross Society vehicle makes its way through Mekele following government airstrikes. The Red Cross has been working to provide medical treatment and basic shelter in the Tigray region. Amid a regional telecommunications blackout, the organization is also key to helping reconnect families separated by the conflict.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Rare aid A cargo plane from the aid organization Samaritan's Purse unloads supplies at Mekele Airport back in March. The flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray has since been severely disrupted, with roadblocks on key routes stopping convoys from getting through and airstrikes forcing aid flights to be aborted.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A desperate plea Heath workers stage a protest outside the United Nations office in Mekele, condemning the deaths of patients due to severe shortages of food and medicine. Stocks of vital supplies are dwindling in the capital, with malnutrition rates among children skyrocketing. The UN recently announced it would withdraw half of its workers from Ethiopia.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A victim of war A victim of the Togoga airstrike is treated in hospital. On June 22, the Ethiopian Air Force launched an airstrike on the Tigrayan town of Togoga on a busy market day, killing 64 civilians and injuring 184. Ambulances attempting to reach the scene were initially blocked by soldiers before another convoy made it through and brought 25 of the wounded to a hospital in Mekele.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on International protests On the other side of the world, hundreds rallied in Whitehall, London on October 19 bearing flags and slogans as they called for an end to the violence and to the aid blockade in Tigray. Many of the protesters are members of the Tigrayan, Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Anger on both sides Demonstrators in the capital Addis Ababa gathered outside the office of the UN World Food Program in September to protest the sending of aid to the Tigray region. The TPLF has been designated a terrorist group by Ethiopia's government. Officials and rights groups have also accused Tigrayan fighters of committing atrocities, including recruiting child soldiers. Author: Ineke Mules



Fighting in northern Ethiopia between government forces and Tigrayan rebels has continued for over a year now, triggered by a political fallout between the two factions.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since November 2020, with more than 2 million people now displaced, according to the UN. Observers have accused both sides of committing human rights abuses.

Saani believes ordinary Ethiopians have borne the brunt of the violence and are now unfairly paying the price.

"What is happening in [Ethiopia] is a humanitarian crisis," he stressed. "There are a lot of refugees who have fled from the fighting [and are] living in displacement camps both in and outside of Ethiopia with no access to food, healthcare, water and even sanitation."

Aid delivery in Ethiopia's northern region has been hampered by ongoing fighting and road closures

Global efforts to end conflict continue

The international community has continued to condemn the crisis, with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying that the humanitarian catastrophe in Ethiopia's north remains an "absolute priority" for the US, while repeating calls for the warring parties to engage in peaceful dialogue.

"On the one hand we are encouraging, but also on the other hand we do have a set of sticks," said Price, referring to the potential use of sanctions.

Saani said major powers, including the US and Germany among others, must put more pressure on both the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray forces if a cease-fire is to be achieved. Still, he noted that strings being pulled behind the scenes are further complicating the conflict.

"The only way out is a concerted international effort led by world powers," he said, "Because it appears all parties in the conflict are getting support from other players outside of Ethiopia."

Watch video 01:19 Humanitarian crisis looms a year into Ethiopia's Tigray war

Edited by: Ineke Mules