Ethiopia accuses Trump of inciting 'war' over Nile dam

Ethiopia demanded Saturday that the US "clarify" remarks by President Donald Trump in which he said Egypt may try to "blow up" the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam currently under construction in the East African country.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew summoned US Ambassador Mike Raynor to demand an explanation, according to a statement from the ministry.

"The incitement of war between Ethiopia and Egypt from a sitting US president neither reflects the long-standing partnership and strategic alliance between Ethiopia and the United States nor is acceptable in international law governing interstate relations," read the statement.

Trump made the comments on Friday during a ceremony marking normalizing relations between Israel and Sudan. The new dam is being built just 15 km (9 miles) east of Ethiopia's border with Sudan.

"It's a very dangerous situation because Egypt is not going to be able to live that way," Trump told reporters in the White House.

"They'll end up blowing up the dam. And I said it and I say it loud and clear — they'll blow up that dam. And they have to do something," added Trump.

Ethiopia has been pushing the dam project to expand its power exports. However, the infrastructure project is being built on one of the two major tributaries of the Nile river, which Egypt depends on for about 97% of its drinking water and irrigation.

Tough stance from Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued an English language statement that defended the dam, noting the "significant progress" in African Union-led talks over the project. But in an Amharic language statement, Ahmed used tough language.

"There are two facts that the world has certified. The first is that there has been no one who has lived in peace after provoking Ethiopia. The second is if Ethiopians stand united for one purpose, it's inevitable they will triumph." the statement read.

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn took to Twitter on Saturday to take on Trump.

"Reckless conversation of the President of US with Sudanese PM. Sorry to say but the man doesn't have a clue on what he is talking about," read the tweet.

Washington attempted to broker a deal to resolve the issues surrounding the dam earlier this year, but those talks fell through after Ethiopia accused the Trump administration of favoring Egypt.

The US said last month that it was suspending a portion of its financial aid to Ethiopia due to a lack of progress of talks on talks, as well as the country's "unilateral decision" to fill the dam's reservoir.

The US State Department told The Washington Post earlier this month that the amount of aid that was on hold was "approximately $264 million (€223 million)."

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga A concrete colossus At 145 meters high and almost two kilometers long, the Grand Renaissance Dam is expected to become Ethiopia's biggest source of electricity. As Africa's largest hydroelectric power dam, it will produce more than 15,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity, beginning in 2022. It will source water from Africa's longest river, the Blue Nile.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga The outlook so far With more than 50% of Ethiopians still living without electricity, the government wants the dam to be up and running as soon as possible, so tens of millions of residents will be able to access power. The first of a total of 13 turbines are due to be operational by mid-2021.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga A long time in the making Construction on the current dam began in 2011 — but the site was identified between 1956 and 1964. The coup of 1974 meant the project failed to progress, and it was not until 2009 that plans for the dam were resurrected. The $4.6 billion (€4.1 billion) project has consistently been the source of serious regional controversy, with its plan to source water from the Blue Nile.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga Transforming the landscape In a few years, this entire area will be covered in water. The reservoir which is needed to generate electricity is expected to hold 74 billion cubic meters of water. Ethiopia wants to fill the artificial lake as soon as possible, but neighboring countries are concerned about the impact this might have on their own water supplies.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga Diplomatic deadlock Egypt, in particular, fears that filling the reservoir too quickly will threaten their water supply and allow Ethiopia to control the flow of the Blue Nile. Ethiopia is insisting on having the reservoir filled in seven years. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday, to discuss the matter.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga No solution in sight However, two days of negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan in Washington over the weekend failed to solve the reservoir issue, despite the US stepping in to mediate. With no progress over the last four years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed even called on South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa — and the 2020 chairperson of the African Union — to intervene in the dispute.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga Back-breaking work Amidst the heated negotiations, up to 6,000 employees are still working around the clock to get the dam completed by the deadline. The working conditions are not for the faint-hearted: In the hottest months, temperatures on the construction site can reach up to 50 degrees.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A never-ending saga Project mired in corruption Over the years, construction was also delayed significantly due to ongoing corruption and mismanagement issues. Last month, 50 people were charged with severe graft offenses relating to the dam, including the former CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP). Author: Ineke Mules, Maria Gerth-Niculescu



