Ethiopia: Abiy vows to continue Tigray offensive

Ethiopia's conflict in its powerful Tigray region continued on Thursday after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (pictured above) told the nation the military will carry out further operations this week.

In an address televised on state media, Abiy claimed an operation launched on Wednesday had been successful.

"The army not only repulsed the attacks but has managed to control important and key locations," he said.

Abiy ordered the offensive in Tigray on Wednesday morning following what he said was an attack by regional Tigray forces on a federal military base.

The federal army also released a statement saying it had inflicted "massive" damage against forces from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLG), the party which rules Tigray.

Internet and phone communications to the region remain shut down, making it difficult to verify what is happening in Tigray. DW has been unable to reach its correspondent in Mekele, Tigray's regional capital, since Wednesday.

The location and scale of fighting isn't clear

In his TV address, Abiy did not mention any casualties or where exactly the fighting was taking place.

Fighting so far appears to have been largely concentrated in western Tigray, AFP news agency reported, citing information from diplomats and aid workers.

Shelling and shooting had been heard in the region since the early hours of Thursday, according to a humanitarian source who spoke to Reuters news agency.

The source said nearly two dozen soldiers had been treated at the health center of Abdurafi, near the border with the Amhara region. The source did not say which side of the conflict the injured troops were drawn from.

Federal government plans to continue military offensive

Abiy added that further operations were planned in the coming days. Redwan Hussein, spokesman for a newly-established State of Emergency Task Force, told Reuters that the option for talks was "not yet" on the table.

The military operations are part of an attempt by Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, to assert federal control over a region whose ruling party has openly defied him for months.

Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday unanimously approved a six-month state of emergency in Tigray. This could lead to a curfew, searches without warrants, transportation and communications restrictions, AFP cited a senior government official as saying.

The move against Tigray comes despite international calls for restraint.

Fears violence could further destabilize region

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed alarm over the reported armed clashes in the Tigray region. He has called for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and ensure a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

The United States urged an immediate end to hostilities between the federal and regional forces.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and urge immediate action to restore the peace," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement released on Wednesday. "The protection of civilian safety and security is essential."

Observers warn that a civil war in Africa's second most populous country, involving the heavily armed Tigray region, could destabilize the already turbulent Horn of Africa.

"Any increase in violence would foreshadow further regional destabilization and humanitarian disaster," the the Norwegian Refugee Council said in a statement. "We call upon all parties to resolve tensions through dialogue and to take all appropriate measures to end military action."

