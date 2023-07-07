Ethics and the Economy
The challenges of inclusive marketing
All too often, companies that feature LGBTQ people in their ad campaigns cave in when faced with a conservative backlash. But could they actually benefit in the long run by remaining steadfast in supporting minority communities?
Rwanda's life-saving medical drones
In Rwanda, the startup Zipline uses drones to deliver blood and essential medicines to rural hospitals. The service can help save lives.
India is the place to be for international investors
India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, attracting more and more attention from investors as an alternative to China. German companies are increasingly active in the country.
How pee can help avert a food crisis
Phosphorus is a key component of fertilizers, but the raw material has a finite source, and scientists are worried we're squandering what's already there. How can we prevent a shortage - and what does our pee have to do with it?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 12.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 05:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 11:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 14:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 22:30 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 14.07.2023 – 03:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
THU 13.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3