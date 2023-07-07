Ethics and the Economy

Why companies that feature LGBTQ people in ad campaigns need to remain supportive of the community even if there's a backlash; how drones in Rwanda can save lives and how India is becoming an economic heavyweight.

Image: Jose Cabezas/REUTERS

The challenges of inclusive marketing

All too often, companies that feature LGBTQ people in their ad campaigns cave in when faced with a conservative backlash. But could they actually benefit in the long run by remaining steadfast in supporting minority communities?

Image: DW

Rwanda's life-saving medical drones

In Rwanda, the startup Zipline uses drones to deliver blood and essential medicines to rural hospitals. The service can help save lives.

Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

India is the place to be for international investors

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, attracting more and more attention from investors as an alternative to China. German companies are increasingly active in the country.

Image: Berliner Wasserbetriebe

How pee can help avert a food crisis

Phosphorus is a key component of fertilizers, but the raw material has a finite source, and scientists are worried we're squandering what's already there. How can we prevent a shortage - and what does our pee have to do with it?

