Ethics and the Economy

42 minutes ago

Why companies that feature LGBTQ people in ad campaigns need to remain supportive of the community even if there's a backlash; how drones in Rwanda can save lives and how India is becoming an economic heavyweight.

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Sendungstitel
Image: DW
El Salvador | Pride Parade in San Salvador
Image: Jose Cabezas/REUTERS

The challenges of inclusive marketing 

All too often, companies that feature LGBTQ people in their ad campaigns cave in when faced with a conservative backlash. But could they actually benefit in the long run by remaining steadfast in supporting minority communities?

 

 

 

DW Sendung | Founders´ Valley | Ruanda
Image: DW

Rwanda's life-saving medical drones

In Rwanda, the startup Zipline uses drones to deliver blood and essential medicines to rural hospitals. The service can help save lives.

 

 

 

Indien I Neu Delhi - Skyline
Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

India is the place to be for international investors 

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, attracting more and more attention from investors as an alternative to China. German companies are increasingly active in the country.

 

 

 

Magnesium-Ammonium-Phosphatkristalle
Image: Berliner Wasserbetriebe

How pee can help avert a food crisis

Phosphorus is a key component of fertilizers, but the raw material has a finite source, and scientists are worried we're squandering what's already there. How can we prevent a shortage - and what does our pee have to do with it?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 12.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 05:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 11:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 14:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 22:30 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 14.07.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 13.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Unexploded bomblets in Kyiv in July 2022
Live

Ukraine updates: US expected to supply cluster bombs to Kyiv

Conflicts25 minutes ago
Africa

DW Kiswahili Language Day Oti l Videostill

Explainer: Kiswahili – the language that unites Africa? 

Explainer: Kiswahili – the language that unites Africa? 

Culture8 hours ago02:11 min
Asia

The flags of Japan and China painted on a cracked wall

Japan: Data leak case sparks concern over foreign scientists

Japan: Data leak case sparks concern over foreign scientists

Politics3 hours ago
Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

TravelJuly 6, 2023
Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

TechnologyJuly 6, 202302:17 min
Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business23 hours ago
Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
