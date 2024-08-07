Ethel Brooks is the USA's first Roma professor

Despite experiencing anti-Roma racism as a child, Ethel Brooks has made it all the way to the top of her profession. She now teaches at one of America's leading universities.

Any Roma person who makes it to the top is well known within the global Roma community. And so it is with Ethel Brooks, the USA's first Roma professor.

Racism against Roma has been around for hundreds of years. Brooks herself experienced it firsthand growing up in the US.

Now a professor and chair of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Rutgers University, New Jersey, she seeks to empower and support not just Romani people but marginalized people in general by teaching people and providing knowledge that is fair, accurate and critical.