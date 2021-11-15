 Eternal dissident: Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann at 85 | Music | DW | 15.11.2021

Music

Eternal dissident: Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann at 85

The German singer-songwriter and famous former East German dissident Wolf Biermann turns 85 on November 15. A look back at his eventful life.

  • Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    The eternal critic

    At the age of 16, Wolf Biermann left the town where he grew up, Hamburg in West Germany, and emigrated to East Germany, where he first lived in a boarding school. He hoped to live out the ideals transmitted by his mother, an active member of the Communist Party. He would quickly come into conflict with the authorities — and remained disobedient. "I always went a little too far," he says.

  • Physicist Robert Havemann and singer Wolf Biermann (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Keeping quiet

    East German dissidents could expect work bans, and they were spied upon and arrested. The chemist Robert Havemann (pictured in his East Berlin apartment in 1972 with Wolf Biermann, right) was one of the leaders of the protest movement. The Stasi, East Germany's secret police, monitored everything he did, and discussions took on conspiratorial tones. Biermann had a son with his daughter, Sibylle.

  • East German dissidents: singers Christian Kunert, Gerulf Pannach, Wolf Biermann and author Jürgen Fuchs in August 1977 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Comrades and artists

    The suppression of East German dissidents worsened in the mid-70s. More and more artists applied to travel abroad, but their applications were usually rejected. The Stasi arrested singers Christian Kunert (left), Gerulf Pannach (second from left) and author Jürgen Fuchs (right). In August 1977, Biermann's friends were released from prison and deported to West Germany.

  • Wolf Biermann in the Cologne Sporthalle in 1976 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Legendary concert in Cologne

    In the sold-out Sporthalle in Cologne, Wolf Biermann gave a concert on November 13, 1976, the first one in West Germany since 1965. The East German government had forbidden his performances years ago, blacklisting him for criticizing the "system ruled by political bureaucrats." Fans acclaimed him in Cologne.

  • Wolf Biermann and Günter Wallraff (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Solidarity network

    East German authorities stripped Biermann of his citizenship in November 1976, sending him into exile in West Germany. His friend, author Günter Wallraff, first hosted him in his apartment in Cologne, where he had to start anew. Instead of being constantly followed by Stasi spies, Biermann was trailed by reporters from the German tabloid "Bild." It was a difficult period for him.

  • Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl in 1976 (picture alliance/dpa)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Prominent sympathizers

    East German actors, such as Armin Mueller-Stahl (pictured) and Manfred Krug, who were until then well positioned in East Germany, signed a petition to the authorities in November 1976: "We are protesting against the expatriation of Wolfgang Biermann and plead for this decision to be reconsidered." Honecker retaliated by banning these artists from performing and working. They left for West Germany.

  • Artist Gabriele Stötzer with other visitors in her private gallery in 1981 (BStU)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Under Stasi surveillance

    Friends, acquaintances, authors, journalists, artists and other colleagues: Everyone who had been in contact with Biermann was monitored by the Stasi. The artist Gabriele Stötzer (second from left in this Stasi photo) was imprisoned for a year for "defamation of the state," as she had collected the signatures against the expatriation of Wolf Biermann.

  • Wolf Biermann facing police in 1983, with Lukas Beckmann and Petra Kelly (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Steiner)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    The political activist

    In West Germany, Biermann remained a politically active and outspoken artist. In 1983, he protested against the deportation of an opponent of the Turkish regime with Green Party politicians Petra Kelly (behind the police officer) and Lukas Beckmann (center). The police was called to clear the protest and Biermann was arrested.

  • Wolf Biermann, Eva-Maria Hagen, Nina Hagen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Probst)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Wild family life

    Eva-Maria Hagen (second from left) was one the most popular actresses of East Germany. After she met and became a couple with the political songwriter in 1965, her career ended abruptly, as she was monitored by the Stasi and banned from performing. In 1977, she decided to flee and followed her partner to West Germany, along with her daughter Nina Hagen (right). This family photo is from 1988.

  • Wolf Biermann and George Tabori (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/M. Rittershaus)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Jewish roots

    Biermann didn't mention his Jewish roots very often at the beginning. His father, a Jewish and Communist shipwright, was murdered at the concentration camp in Auschwitz. Biermann would let this painful experience resonate only through his music. He became good friends with the Jewish theater director George Tabori. They are shown here on Tabori's 90th birthday in 2004 at the Berliner Ensemble.

  • Honorary citizenship ceremony for Wolf Biermann, with Klaus Wowereit (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Unexpected honors

    He said he found it somewhat strange, but the former East German dissident was still visibly touched when he was declared an honorary citizen of the reunited city of Berlin in 2007. Next to him on the picture is the city's then-Mayor Klaus Wowereit. In 2008, Biermann was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the Humboldt University of Berlin, where he had defended his thesis in 1963.

  • Liao Yiwu and Wolf Biermanm in front of the Kino Babylon (DW)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    International solidarity

    To this day, Biermann continues to prominently support persecuted political dissidents around the world. There's more than artistic solidarity that binds him with the author in exile Liao Yiwu, one of China's most famous poets, who spent several years in prison. In 2010 and 2011, they went on tour together through Germany.

  • Wolf Biermann performing at the German Bundestag on November 7, 2014 (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Troubadour of German divisions

    A historical moment: On November 7, 2014, during a memorial ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Wolf Biermann performed during a parliamentary session in the German Bundestag. He grabbed the opportunity to slam the "comrades" of the Left party, filmed by TV cameras. Speaker of the house Norbert Lammert reminded Biermann that he was only invited to sing.

  • Wolf Biermann performing at the German Bundestag on November 7, 2014 (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    His guitar as a sword

    The song that Biermann performed that day was personally selected by Norbert Lammert. It is one of his most famous ones, "Du lass dich nicht verhärten, in dieser harten Zeit" (Don't let yourself harden, in this hard time). As outspoken as ever, he described himself as a "dragon slayer," and the Left party politicians as "dragon spawn" and "a miserable remnant of what was fortunately overcome."

  • Angela Merkel, Wolf Biermann and Sigmar Gabriel (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Wolf Biermann, outspoken political dissident and singer-songwriter

    Respect for Angela Merkel

    Wolf Biermann is still a charmer. He complimented Chancellor Angela Merkel: "She is a blessing for our country," he said in an interview with the daily "Die Welt," and added that he admires her composed style of governing. He pleads for more serenity — in politics, too.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


After being forbidden to perform publicly for 11 years by the East German authorities, on November 13, 1976, Wolf Biermann was surprised to be allowed to travel to Cologne for a concert. That night, sitting on a bar stool with is sleeves rolled up, solely armed with his wooden sword — a guitar — he mocked and protested against the German Democratic Republic (GDR) to a crowd of 7,000 people.

Although the singer-songwriter was not allowed to distribute his recordings, his songs were so popular in West Germany that they had found their way back into the GDR through clandestine copies. 

Three days later, still on tour in West Germany, Biermann learned while listening to the radio that he would be deprived of his East German citizenship for betrayal and defamation of the GDR.

Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann concert in Cologne in November 1976

Wolf Biermann in Cologne in November 1976: He didn't even play his most critical songs — out of caution

"I felt cast away," he wrote about the anxiety the news provoked in his memoirs, titled "Wolf Biermann: Warte nicht auf bessre Zeiten!" (Do not wait for better times).

The book brings readers on a poetic journey through his eventful life as one of the most famous East German dissidents.

His expatriation triggered protests. A petition to the government was signed by the GDR's most important intellectuals, such as Stephan Hermlin, Christa Wolf, Stefan Heym, Günter Kunert, Heiner Müller and Jurek Becker. It made the regime nervous, and surveillance, work bans and arrests increased.

Stars such as actors Manfred Krug and Armin Mueller-Stahl left the country. "The East German authorities were expecting an angry media reaction from the West, but they didn't expect that a group of recognized authors and artists from the GDR would protest for the first time publicly through a petition," wrote Biermann in his autobiography.

  • Singer-songwriters Christian Kuhnert, Gerulf Pannach and Wolf Biermann with the writer Jürgen Fuchs (L to R) in August 1977 in West Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Protests, imprisonment and expulsion to West Berlin

    Singer-songwriters Christian Kuhnert, Gerulf Pannach and Wolf Biermann with the writer Jürgen Fuchs (L to R) in August 1977 in West Berlin. Biermann had been in the West since November 1976; the East German leadership had expatriated him following a concert in Cologne. Among others, these three men protested his expulsion. They were arrested, and likewise expatriated and expelled to West Berlin.

  • Eva-Maria Hagen gives her first performance in West Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Trial and immediate suspension of Eva-Maria Hagen

    Actress Eva-Maria Hagen, also known as the "Brigitte Bardot of the East," was Biermann's partner from 1965 to 1972. Even after their separation, she continued to support him and protested against his expatriation. She was dismissed from her theater contract without notice and likewise expatriated in 1977. Together with her daughter Nina, she moved to West Germany.

  • The cover for Nina Hagen's album 'Nina Hagen Band' (DW/S. Spröer)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Acting in the East, Punk rock in the West: Nina Hagen

    Singer Nina Hagen (daughter of Eva-Maria Hagen) had wanted to become an actress in East Germany, but her application for admission to acting school was rejected without reason. East German rulers considered her to be politically unreliable. In 1978, one year after moving to the West, her LP entitled "Nina Hagen Band" was released (cover above). It remains a feminist classic of German punk rock.

  • Jurek Becker (Imago/United Archives)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    A hit TV show in West Germany: Jurek Becker

    Jurek Becker, writer and screenwriter, also protested Biermann's expatriation. The author of the novel "Jacob the Liar" was expelled from the East German Communist Party and moved to West Germany in 1977. There, his screenplays for the TV series "Liebling Kreuzberg" (roughly "Beloved Kreuzberg") made him famous. The leading actor in the series was Manfred Krug, likewise from East Germany.

  • Manfred Krug (picture alliance / United Archives)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Work ban spurs emigration: Manfred Krug

    In 1949, at age 12, Manfred Krug moved with his father from West to East Germany. He first trained to be a steel smelter, then an actor. He played a rebellious brigade leader in the film "Trace of Stones," which was promptly pulled from cinemas. In 1976, after protesting Biermann's expatriation, Krug was partially banned from acting work. He applied to leave the country and got approval in 1977.

  • Bettina Wegner (picture-alliance/Archiv Troyke/dpa/L. Baumann)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Protest against tanks in Prague: Bettina Wegner

    Berlin-based singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner came into conflict with East German state powers even before her opposition to Biermann's expatriation. She had already been in custody for "anti-state agitation" after protesting the Russian tanks that rolled into Prague in 1968. Due to her support of Biermann, she was banned from working in East Germany and moved to the West in 1983.

  • Reiner Kunze (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Scheidemann)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    No 'wonderful years' in East Germany: Reiner Kunze

    Reiner Kunze's prose work, the "The Wonderful Years," was published in West Germany in 1976. The East German writer and translator sharply criticized the communist state. Kunze was expelled from the East German Writers' Association and was threatened with imprisonment. His application to leave the country was granted, and in 1977 he moved with his family to West Germany.

  • Sarah Kirsch (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Departure after party expulsion: Sarah Kirsch

    Writer and poet Sarah Kirsch was one of the first signatories of the appeal against the Biermann's expatriation. She was expelled from the SED, the East German Communist Party, and the Writers' Union. Since this ultimately translated into a ban on her profession, she left the GDR with her son in 1977.

  • Armin Müller-Stahl (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    A star in East and West: Armin Müller-Stahl

    In the East German TV series "The Invisible Visor," Armin Müller-Stahl played a James Bond-esque East German agent. But following his opposition to Biermann's expatriation, he was barely offered any acting roles. In 1980, his application to leave the country was approved and he moved to West Berlin. He became one of the few stars to succeed in both East and West Germany, and even in Hollywood.

    Author: Susanne Spröer (als)


At the time, he didn't know that the authorities had decided to strip him of his citizenship long before the first West German concert, even though what he said on stage was used as the official justification afterwards.

The GDR, the country he had chosen as his home — he had emigrated there from Hamburg to pursue his communist ideals — and where he had lived for 23 years, no longer wanted him.

Parents made Biermann a Communist

Biermann owed his communist allegiance to his parents. His father Dagobert was a shipyard worker, communist and Jew who had resisted the Nazis and landed in prison.

His mother, Emma, wanted the young boy to remember his imprisoned father and hid a little present every day in his name. Whenever the little Wolf would find these small toys or candies, she would explain that his father had sent them "through the moon beam."

When his father was deported from prison to Auschwitz and murdered there in 1943, his death certificate landed without a stamp in Biermann's mailbox. "An absurd joke from the Holocaust," wrote Biermann.

Communism and anti-fascism were inculcated in Wolf Biermann almost religiously. He was 6 years old when he escaped the Allied bombing of Hamburg during World War II. "My mother had only one goal since these dark times," he recalls, "I should survive in order to avenge my father and build communism."

The German Democratic Republic, which welcomed him at the age of 16, became a land of hope, a "fatherland," as he describes it, or the opportunity to create paradise on Earth. His deceased father remained the guardian of his faith in "true" communism. 

Watch video 12:03

Interview with Wolf Biermann

In East Berlin, Biermann studied economy, math and philosophy. Bertolt Brecht became his greatest influence. "I licked, I chewed, I swallowed and I enjoyed the great poet," wrote Biermann.

He started working as an assistant theater director at the Berliner Ensemble. The theater would become a turning point in his life. He would start playing his own songs — which also pleased the composer Hanns Eisler, who had long been Bertolt Brecht's musical and political associate.

Biermann grew a mustache and turned out to be quite a womanizer. Altogether, he became the father of 10 children.

His love affair with East Germany, however, dwindled quickly. When he planned to stage a play dealing with the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1963, the government closed down his newly founded Workers' and Students' Theater.

In 1965, GDR authorities also prohibited him from performing publicly and publishing his works.

Even though Biermann's East Berlin apartment was bugged and under surveillance, it became a meeting point for critics of the regime. It felt to him like "the waiting room for the world revolution," he wrote about that period.

He was still giving concerts. His bitter songs provided hope to fellow dissidents. His song "Ermutigung" (Encouragement) became the hymn of the oppressed in East Germany, where he encouraged everyone "not to harden in these hard times; not to embitter in these bitter times; not to get frightened in these frightening times."

He saw blind loyalty to the East German regime as betrayal of communism and the revolution. The Ministry of State Security, the Stasi, feared the influence of his bold texts. By then, Biermann had released six LPs and several poems in West Germany. He was so popular that it protected him from imprisonment.

Wolf Biermann with journalist Günter Wallraff, shortly after leaving East Germany

Biermann with journalist Günter Wallraff, shortly after leaving East Germany

Even after losing his citizenship, Biermann kept believing in communism — but not in the GDR. He finally broke with the ideology in 1983. "And that was the decisive jump in my life," he wrote. Communism, he added, "is a way through hell to force paradise on Earth" and is a social idyll that requires oppression and exploitation.

Far from retirement

To this day, Biermann has remained an outspoken critic.

As he won the Ovid Prize for his lifetime achievement in October, he passed it on to imprisoned Belarusian activist Maria Kolesnikova, as a sign of solidarity with the work of those who are fighting against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

He is currently touring Germany, and has just published a book, "Mensch Gott!" (Man God!), which is a collection of his songs and texts from the past six decades.

Ahead of his 85th birthday on November 15, Biermann said, in a reference to Jewish lyricist Robert Gilbert, that he was in no rush to join the angels.

 

This article was translated from German and was updated on November 15, 2021.

