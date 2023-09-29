  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
PoliticseSwatini

Eswatini, where king has absolute rule, votes for parliament

September 29, 2023

Lawmakers will serve in an advisory role to King Mswati III, Africa's last absolute monarch. Opposition groups are boycotting the vote.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WwWo
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during the Eswatini's parliamentary elections in Mbabane, Eswatini
More than 500,000 people are registered to voteImage: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

Citizens of eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, voted on Friday in parliamentary elections that are seen as largely undemocratic.

The landlocked country, nestled between South Africa and Mozambique, is Africa's last absolute monarchy. King Mswati III has been in power since he inherited the crown from his father, Sobhuza II, in 1986.

Some 500,000 are eligible to vote but most opposition groupings have called for a boycott of the vote.

"It is a misnomer to call what is happening in Swaziland elections," Sivumelwano Nyembe, spokesperson for Eswatini's Multi-Stakeholder Forum, a pro-democracy activist group, said.

Political parties banned

The king has the power to appoint the prime minister and cabinet, dissolve parliament and government, and command the police and army.

Political parties are banned from participating in the vote and candidates for parliament are selected by traditional chiefs, mostly loyal to the king.

Lawmakers are also not allowed to be affiliated with any political grouping.

Election awareness posters are seen in a street ahead of Eswatini's election
Posters were put up on the streets reminding people to vote instead of traditional party political posters Image: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

Ultimately, parliament only serves an advisory role, and its acts need the king's seal of approval to be implemented.

"Monarchy is not a political system but a traditional system," Moses Dlamini, an adviser to the king, told French news agency AFP. "The system shall stay as it is."

Push for democracy

Not everyone in the tiny kingdom agrees with Dlamini's assessment.

In 2021, pro-democracy protesters clashed with security forces in weeks of mass demonstrations.

"We live in a dictatorship. If one raises his voice, the police come knocking at his door at night and charge him for treason or something," Thantaza Silolo, spokesperson for the largest opposition group, the Swaziland Liberation Movement, said.

On Friday, the situation was calm, but flare-ups of demonstrations by those frustrated with their country's political system are not uncommon.

"They are saying that there are elections that are free and fair [but] there is nothing like that," Sakhile Nxumalo, 28, who heads the Swaziland Youth Congress, the youth wing of a banned pro-democracy party, said.

"We don't take this election seriously because they serve the interests of only a few."

lo/ab (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A male wild turkey calling near Elkton in southwestern Oregon

7 countries that changed their names — and why

7 countries that changed their names — and why

Turkey now wants the world to refer to it as Türkiye. What other countries have recently changed their names and why? Sometimes it's politics, other times a break from history or even marketing.
PoliticsJune 2, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People of all ages who fled Nagorno-Karabakh sitting together in a makeshift tent

Nagorno-Karabakh mass exodus continues

ConflictsSeptember 29, 202303:17 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A view of the logo of the Evergrande Group at Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China on September 27, 2023

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

BusinessSeptember 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Slovakia: Election is a test of its pro-Western values

Slovakia: Election is a test of its pro-Western values

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Portrait of Soldier Travis King

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage