Estonian FM talks about Russia's military buildup near Ukraine border

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.
The German chancellor and the NATO Secretary General are holding talks in the German capital with Belarus and the Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border topping the agenda.
The military alliance has urged Russia to be "transparent about its military capabilities" on its border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany has called on Moscow to exercise "restraint."
Western allies have voiced increasing alarm over recent Russian troop movements near the country's border with Ukraine. Kiev said there are nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers in the region.
