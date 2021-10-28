Estonia: New life for an old secret

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The town of Sillamäe was a secret site of the Soviet nuclear industry. Now it is awakening from its slumber—and searching for a new purpose.
Festivals like Tallinn Music Week blur the lines of segregation between Estonia's Russian-speaking minority and the rest. Yet outside of culture, many problems persist.
On August 2, 1944, 4,300 Sinti and Roma were killed in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Genocide survivors described the horrors. To this day, many of their descendants are refused compensation.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version