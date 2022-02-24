Estonia: Narva and the Russians

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Estonia, fear of a Russian invasion is increasing. Many Estonians with Russian roots live in the town of Narva. What do they think?
Demonstrators in cities across the globe have expressed solidarity with Ukraine, with many expressing anger at the Kremlin's decision to invade Russia's neighbor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a message to Putin: "I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Meanwhile, the US and UK have unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs. DW has the latest.
Ukraine's leader has delivered an emotional speech to the European Parliament seeking EU admission. Emergency services said 5 were killed in a strike on Kyiv's TV tower. Catch up on the latest developments.
Countless thousands are protesting against Russia's war on Ukraine and there is a growing wave of solidarity projects from across Europe. People are donating money, sending aid for refugees and showing support.
