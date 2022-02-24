 Estonia: Narva and the Russians | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 03.03.2022

Focus on Europe

Estonia: Narva and the Russians

In Estonia, fear of a Russian invasion is increasing. Many Estonians with Russian roots live in the town of Narva. What do they think?

VISBY 20220113 Soldater fr?n Gotlands regemente MP Martin och David patrullerar i Visby hamn p? torsdagen. Rysslands mobilisering vid Ukrainas gr?ns och det uppskruvade tonl?get mellan Ryssland och Nato har f?tt svenska f?rsvaret att ?ka sin synliga verksamhet, bland annat p? Gotland. F?rsvaret kallar det en beredskapsanpassning. Foto: Karl Melander / TT / kod 75135

Sweden beefs up its defense 03.03.2022

Police officers detain a demonstrator with a poster that reads: I'm against the war, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

What do Russians think of Putin's war? 03.03.2022

People in Polish border station Przemysl are cuing for passport control and registration. This is only the morning train from Lviv. Photo: Frank Hoffmann/DW 27.2.2022

Poland: People fleeing from Ukraine 03.03.2022

25.02.2022, Ukraine, Kiew: Menschen suchen Schutz in einem Keller eines Gebäudes, während die Sirenen neue Angriffe ankündigen. Russland hat am Donnerstag einen umfassenden Angriff auf die Ukraine gestartet und Städte und Stützpunkte mit Luftangriffen oder Granaten beschossen. Foto: Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: Between hope and fear 03.03.2022

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 03.03.2022

DW Fokus | Estland Militärübungen

Estonia: Volunteers prepare for action 26.02.2022

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 24.02.2022

FOKUS_Odessa Videostill aus zdf-Übernahme, Rechte für Fokus Europa-Vorschaubild liegen vor

Ukraine: Fleeing from Putin to Odessa 24.02.2022

Demonstrators gather during an anti-war protest in Munich, Germany, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Ukraine: Anti-war protests take place around the world 26.02.2022

Demonstrators in cities across the globe have expressed solidarity with Ukraine, with many expressing anger at the Kremlin's decision to invade Russia's neighbor.

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ukraine's Zelenskyy asks Putin for direct talks — live updates 03.03.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a message to Putin: "I don't bite. What are you afraid of?" Meanwhile, the US and UK have unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs. DW has the latest.

Smoke billows from the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukraine says 5 dead after Russian missile hit Kyiv TV tower — as it happened 01.03.2022

Ukraine's leader has delivered an emotional speech to the European Parliament seeking EU admission. Emergency services said 5 were killed in a strike on Kyiv's TV tower. Catch up on the latest developments.

Eine Demonstrantin hält ein Schild mit der Aufschrift Stand with Ukraine. Mehrere Hundert Menschen demonstrieren auf dem Neumarkt gegen den Angriff Russlands auf die Ukraine. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: Protests, donations and solidarity grow across Europe 27.02.2022

Countless thousands are protesting against Russia's war on Ukraine and there is a growing wave of solidarity projects from across Europe. People are donating money, sending aid for refugees and showing support.