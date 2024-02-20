Estonia detains 10 Russians suspected in sabotage operation

Estonia's domestic security agency said it has detained 10 people on suspicion of being involved with a "hybrid operation" organized by Russia's special services to "spread fear and create tension."

Estonia's domestic security agency said Tuesday it apprehended 10 people suspected of sabotage and of spreading fear within the Baltic country in a coordinated "hybrid operation" by Russia special services.

The suspects were detained between December and February and among them are individuals believed to have broken the car windows of Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets and a local journalist in December, according to the Estonian Internal Security Service.

"The information currently collected in criminal proceedings indicate that the Russian special service had coordinated a hybrid operation against the security of the Republic of Estonia, involving the suspects that have been detained," it said. "To the knowledge of the Estonian Internal Security Service, its aim was to spread fear and create tension in Estonian society."

Security officials said the suspects held a variety of roles in Estonia, depending on instructions from their Russian handlers. They said they believed the suspects were collecting information in some cases, while others planned attacks that were also carried out.

The head of the Estonian security service, Margo Palloson, said in a statement that some of the suspects who are believed to have vandalized undisclosed memorials were recruited through social media. "Russian special services have been trying to create tension in Estonia in many ways for years," Palloson added.

Moscow has maintained high interest in the internal affairs of Estonia and its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, particularly on security and military matters after all three countries joined NATO and the EU in 2004.

