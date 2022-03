Estonia's dance-pop queen

Kerli Koiv, better known as Kerli, is an Estonian singer-songwriter born in 1987. She was nominated for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Baltic Act in 2008 and won four Estonian Music Awards, including three times in the "Music Video of the Year" category between 2009 and 2013, the year she also performed on "Dancing with the Stars." In 2019, Kerli released her second album, "Shadow Works."