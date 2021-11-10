Visit the new DW website

eSports

French President Emmanuel Macron and Vice President Kamala Harris wave Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Kamala Harris will try to smooth French feathers after a diplomatic crisis. The U.S.-France relationship hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Macron: France and US starting 'new era' of relations after submarine row 10.11.2021

US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.
Blick vom Regieraum in einen Aufnahmeraum des Abbey Road Studios in London (aufgenommen am 10.7.2001). Die Studios wurde 1960 durch die Beatles berühmt.

Beatles: Long lost Ringo and George song found in Birmingham loft 10.11.2021

"As a Beatles fan, when you hear it for the first time, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck," Beatles expert Paul Parry told DW. The newly released "Radhe Shaam" features George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
--FILE--Waste gas is emitted from a chimney in heavy smog in Changchun city, northeast Chinas Jilin province, 26 January 2013. Emissions from motor vehicles, coal-burning and cooking contributed to the dense smogs in Beijing in January, according to research results issued Sunday (3 February 2013). The three factors made up 50 percent of the contributions to the five heavy smogs last month, according to the research of the hazes cause and control group under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The motor vehicles are blamed for nearly a quarter of the capitals PM2.5, or airborne particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Coal burning contributed to 20 percent of the PM2.5, noting dust from construction sites should also be further brought under control. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area should focus on limiting industrial production and improving the process of coal burning, enhancing desulfurization, denitration and dedusting in the burning process. The research group spotted hazy weather in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area in the periods of January 6-8, January 9-15, January 17-19, January 22-23 and January 25-31. During the period from January 25 to 31, PM2.5 reading of more than 300 micrograms per cubic meter lasted for over 50 hours, the research result shows.(Imaginechina via AP Images)

COP26: China agrees to 'ambitious' climate action plan with US 10.11.2021

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
An aerial view of the residence of German archeologist, musician and violin luthier, Bernard Raymond Von Bredow, in Aregua, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The bodies of Von Bredow, 62, and his 14-year-old daughter were found in the home on Oct. 22 with traces of violence. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Germans arrested for double murder in Paraguay, violins the likely motive 10.11.2021

Police suspect the three men of killing a German violin craftsman and his teenage daughter last month. Authorities say the killings were very likely connected to Stradivarius violins he was repairing.
Leistenkrokodil, Leisten-Krokodil (Crocodylus porosus), Portraet im Wasser mit aufgesperrtem Maul , Australien, Queensland | saltwater crocodile, estuarine crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), portrait in water with mouth open, Australia, Queensland

Australian man fights off crocodile with pocketknife 10.11.2021

A 60-year-old fisherman found himself fighting for his life after a crocodile pulled him into a river. Authorities said the man was "lucky to be alive." He even drove himself to the nearest hospital afterward.

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

Several countries pledged €7 billion to help South Africa phase out coal. But ministers and business executives attending the African Energy Week in Cape Town are skeptical about the proposed transition.
Auf der Covid-Station, einem Bereich der Operativen Intensivstation vom Universitätsklinikum Leipzig, steht eine Physiotherapeutin am Bett einer Patientin. Auf der Intensivstation wächst seit Tagen die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankten mit schweren Verläufen, darunter immer mehr jüngere Patenten zwischen 30 und 60 Jahren. | +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Merkel urges COVID talks amid record daily caseload 10.11.2021

A "quick and unified response" is required, the government's spokesperson has said. The warning comes as hospitals in Bavaria struggle to cope with serious infections.
Carter Dickerson, 5, embraced by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his mother, Angela Richardson, picks out a sticker after receiving his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside Mary's Center in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US parents split over COVID vaccines for young children 10.11.2021

The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

33 countries pledge to end fossil-fuel cars by 2040 - VW sets out to e-mobilize a small Greek island - Climate Protests during African Energy Week in Cape Town
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus border residents rattled by migrant crisis on their doorstep 10.11.2021

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
Fußball: Abschlusstraining Nationalmannschaft vor dem WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Nordmazedonien im Millerntor-Stadion. Serge Gnabry (l-r), Jamal Musiala, Niklas Süle und Thomas Müller auf dem Platz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World Cup qualifying: Germany vs. Liechtenstein — live buildup 10.11.2021

Already assured of a place in Qatar, Germany gets set to play its final home World Cup qualifier against minnow Liechtenstein. Off the pitch, the camp has been rocked by a COVID-19 infection.
TOPSHOT - This photo taken on February 3, 2020 shows a medical staff member disinfecting at a quarantine zone converted from a hotel in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. - The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said on February 4. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

How long will China persist with its 'zero-COVID' strategy? 10.11.2021

Other hard-nosed countries have eased strict pandemic measures, but there is no sign that China is moving toward a policy of "coexisting" with coronavirus.

When was the photo taken: July 22 Where was the photo taken: MMI mine near Radnevo Caption: Workers at the Troyanovo mine near Radnevo.

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal? 10.11.2021

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
Große Riesenmuscheln (Tridacna gigas), umgeben von zerbrochenen Korallen, Palau, Mikronesien, Ozeanien

Germany: Travelers face steep fine for import of endangered clams 10.11.2021

The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.
