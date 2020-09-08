Escaping Mariupol

He’s a hero to all those he has helped out of besieged Mariupol. But Michaylo Purishev says he couldn’t have done anything else. At the beginning of the war, he was in Kyiv, but the nightclub which was his pride and joy – and his livelihood – was in Mariupol. It was a place to have fun, to dance, to forget about the troubles of everyday life. The establishment also helped support more than a dozen employees and their families. At the very least, Michaylo wanted to save them from Russian shelling. So he bought a red van and simply hit the road.

In recent weeks, he’s driven from Kyiv to Mariupol and back a total of six times, bringing food and medicine into the besieged city as well as helping people reach safety in Kyiv. He has seen some unimaginable things. Up to now, he says, he didn’t know how it was possible to love a country. But now he knows, and is determined to keep struggling for a free Ukraine. His next trip is already planned.

A report by Mathias Bölinger

