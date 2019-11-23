 Escaping domestic violence in Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 25.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Escaping domestic violence in Germany

November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In Germany, women's refuges can save lives — but are often overcrowded.

Frauenhaus in Bonn (DW/O. Pieper)

What would have become of Kassandra (not her real name) if she had not found shelter in a woman's refuge back in 2010? Would she be this young, self-confident woman with two children who was able to pass her high school exams, do an apprenticeship and start studying? "Probably not," says Kassandra with her contagious smile. "I am still very grateful."

Every day in Germany, on average, a woman's partner or ex-partner attempts to kill her. But in Kassandra's case, it was her older brother who would hit her because he didn't agree with her lifestyle. One day, it was too much, and she decided to flee secretly from her home in western Germany. She was 19 years old when she scraped together all her money, left behind her parents and younger siblings, got on a train and disembarked some hours later in a town with a women's refuge center where there was room for her. It was the police that had advised her to call such a refuge.

Read more: Violence against women occurs mostly at home 

Poster showing woman and child on a bed, with a phone number (DW/O. Pieper)

Women in Germany can ring a special helpline in cases of domestic violence

'I'd had enough'

"I couldn't spend one second more with my family; I was trapped. I wanted freedom. I'd had enough," she says. She wanted to get as far away from home as possible. "I didn't have anything, no clothes, no food, nothing." But fears for her future were soon removed. "Somebody from the women's refuge, someone who had gone through the same suffering as me, and whom I'm still in contact with today, picked me up. I'll never forget that day!"

Kassandra stayed at the women's refuge for six months. There was little space and there were a lot of children, too, as many women seek shelter with their offspring."They set up an extra room for me in the attic so that I could still study for school," she recalls with a smile. With help from the refuge, she was able to find her own apartment at the beginning of 2011. Her new life could begin.

All classes represented

It is cases such as these that motivate Margarete Kramer and Ulrike Grosse-Kreul to continue their work. They have been at the women's refuge in Bonn for 30 years. They listen to women who come to them for advice, go out in the middle of the night to pick up women who find themselves on the street after running away from domestic violence, and act as arbitrators when there's cabin fever in the cramped refuge.

"Most of the women are between 25 and 35, but they're from all classes," says Grosse-Kreul. "But once we had a 70-year-old,” Kramer recalls with a smile. "She said that if she'd known about women's refuges she would have left her husband much earlier."

Read more:Sexual violence against women in conflict in the spotlight 

Children's toys in a room at the Bonn refuge (DW/O. Pieper)

Many women come to the Bonn refuge with their children

Too little protection in Germany

But there are not enough women's refuges in Germany to provide for all the women who seek protection. To meet demand, at least 15,000 more places would be needed. In Bonn, a city of 330,000 inhabitants, there are only 44 places for women looking for refuge, and that includes those for children.

"Unfortunately, we have to turn away women every day because we simply do not have enough space," bemoans Grosse-Kreul.

Violence can lead to death

Even if women do make it to a refuge, it does not mean that they are necessarily safe. "We saw a woman shot dead by her husband in front of our eyes and those of her children," the two social workers said. It happened just after he agreed to a separation.

Altogether, four women have been killed since they have been working at the refuge. "This is terrible for us, of course," says Kramer. As a result, each time a woman calls for help, they worry that they will not be able to properly assess the level of danger.

Read more: Opinion: Violence against women is a universal problem

Still scared

But as much is done to help as fast as possible, especially when young women such as Kassandra call. Some of those who receive help try to repay it in kind later. These days, Kassandra helps women from the refuge to find an apartment. "I am not sad about how it all happened. I would do it again," she says. "Now, I'm doing very well."

But it has involved great sacrifices for Kassandra, who has had no contact with her family for years. She has come to terms with that, but still feels fear when she sees someone on the street who looks like her older brother.

She calls on all women who suffer domestic violence to pluck up the "courage to go and not to wait forever. If you want to, you can. Even if you're alone or feel alone."

Kassandra was not alone when she left home; her boyfriend helped her. Today, they are still together and are bringing up their two children together.

Kassandra says that the state should not skimp on an institution that saves lives. "Every woman should be able to get a place, even if it's only for two weeks. In 2019, no woman should be turned away."

Watch video 05:25

Turning Abuse Scars into Tattoos

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Domestic violence in Germany: Woman killed every 3 days

The number of domestic violences cases in Germany is an "unimaginable order of magnitude," says the family minister. A woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner every three days. (20.11.2018)  

France: Mass protests against domestic violence, femicide

Tens of thousands of protesters have denounced France for having among the highest rates of domestic violence against women in Europe. More than 100 women have been killed this year by a current or former partner. (23.11.2019)  

Italy failed to protect victims of domestic violence, says ECHR

Europe's top human rights court has ruled against authorities in a landmark case of domestic violence in Italy. Rome has struggled to combat violence against women, although officials say the situation is improving. (02.03.2017)  

Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

Female genital mutilation, domestic violence, patriarchal structures — the fight for women's rights is far from over. The director of the organisation Terre des Femmes weighs in on the current situation. (08.03.2018)  

Violence against women on the rise in Pakistan

Pakistan ranks as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women, with cases of sexual crimes and domestic violence recording a rapid rise. Activists blame society's patriarchal attitudes for the problem. (23.09.2019)  

Sexual violence against women in conflict in the spotlight

Germany, with the support of actor and activist Angelina Jolie, has forwarded a UN Security Council resolution addressing rape in conflicts — a subject central to one of Germany's best-known wartime novels. (23.04.2019)  

Violence against women occurs mostly at home

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: One out of three women worldwide is a victim of violence. In Germany, like in many countries, home is no safe space. (25.11.2018)  

Opinion: Violence against women is a universal problem

November 25 is International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Many Germans like pointing out the mistreatment of women abroad. But in truth, Germany is far from perfect itself, argues Beate Hinrichs. (25.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Violence against women in Turkey  

Turning Abuse Scars into Tattoos  

Related content

Paris Demonstration gegen Frauenmorde und Gewalt gegen Frauen

France: Mass protests against domestic violence, femicide 23.11.2019

Tens of thousands of protesters have denounced France for having among the highest rates of domestic violence against women in Europe. More than 100 women have been killed this year by a current or former partner.

Naeem Mirza Menschenrechtsaktivist in Pakistan

Naeem Mirza: A man fights for women's rights in patriarchal Pakistan 21.11.2019

Being a feminist in Pakistan is a difficult task, even more so for men who support women's rights. Naeem Mirza, a rights campaigner, has been at the forefront of the feminist movement in Pakistan for over two decades.

Internationaler Tag gegen Gewalt an Frauen | Frankreich Marseille

Protesters mark UN International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women 25.11.2018

Protesters in cities across Europe and elsewhere have marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Demonstrators in some cities were met with tear gas.

Advertisement

Germany

Heiko Maas against unilateral removal of nuclear weapons from Germany

Indian couple go on trial in Germany accused of spying

Escaping domestic violence in Germany

Germany set to take charge of imam education locally