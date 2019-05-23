Escaped venomous snake on the loose in German town

German police on Monday said an escaped cobra was on the loose in the city of Herne, adding that they had no idea how far the reptile had slithered.

The venomous snake escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, sparking the evacuation of 30 residents from four neighboring houses. The snake was later spotted in the hallway of one of the cleared buildings, but was not captured.

Record-breaking snakes The most venomous snake The inland taipan produces the most toxic venom in the snake kingdom. Researchers estimate that one bite could kill more than 100 men. The taipan's venom is specially adapted to kill warm-blooded animals. It affects the nervous system, the blood and the muscles. The species lives in semi-arid regions in Australia and is strictly protected.

Record-breaking snakes The deadliest snake Though its venom only kills one out of 10 untreated people, the aggressiveness of this snake means it bites quickly and often. This is why the saw-scaled viper is considered the world's deadliest snake, killing the most people. Venomous snakes have diamond-shaped pupils, like cats. Non-venomous snakes have round pupils, like humans. But remember: there is no rule without exceptions!

Record-breaking snakes The largest snake The green anaconda is the largest snake in the world. Living in the dark, deep waters of the South American jungle, some anacondas have been reported to be up to 8.8 meters (29 feet) long. The average anaconda is only about 4 meters long. They are very robust snakes and packed with muscles which they use to kill their prey by wrapping around it and slowly suffocating it.

Record-breaking snakes Even larger The green anaconda is nothing compared to the titanoboa. This pre-historic snake was a true giant. The photo shows a python creeping over a single vertebra of titanoboa cerrejonensis discovered in Colombia. Fossils suggest titanoboas could grow up to 13 meters long and weigh 1,135 kilograms (2502 pounds). Like the green anaconda, they probably lived in or very close to water, 40 million years ago.

Record-breaking snakes The smallest snake The Barbados threadsnake is about 10 centimeters long and, according to its discoverer "about as wide as a spaghetti noodle." It feeds on termites and ant larvae and is found only on the Caribbean island of Barbados. S. Blair Hedges, a herpetologist from Pennsylvania State University, discovered the species in 2008.

Record-breaking snakes The greediest snake Snakes have a flexible lower jaw that enables them to swallow animals twice their own size. But sometimes even that is too much for them. In 2005, in the Everglades National Park in Florida, a python exploded after trying to swallow a whole alligator. The snake was found with the alligator's tail sticking out of its midsection. Seems like someone got a bit greedy.

Record-breaking snakes A master of camouflage Just a leaf? No, it's a gaboon viper. The form and color of its head resembles a leaf perfectly, enabling the ambush predator to wait patiently for prey coming by in the African rainforests. It has the longest fangs of all snakes - up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) - and is also very venomous. The snake is not at all aggressive, though. Only very few people are bitten by it.

Record-breaking snakes The sneakiest snake This guy, the scarlet kingsnake, is non-venomous. But it doesn't want other animals to know that. So it mimics the venomous coral snake which has the same tricolored pattern of black, red and white. It's a sneaky way to tell predators to get lost.

Record-breaking snakes Most water-loving snake Snakes are everywhere - you can even find them at a coral reef. Some of those sea snakes are really venomous. Unlike fish, they do not have gills and need to get up to the surface regularly to breathe. Sea snakes can grow up to 3 meters (9.8 feet), but the majority only grows up to 1.5 meters. This species, the banded sea snake, regularly returns to land to digest its food, rest and reproduce.

Record-breaking snakes Snakes that fly This snake can propel itself forward by thrusting its body up and away from a tree. That's why it is commonly known as the "flying snake." It curls itself up to resemble the form of a frisbee and glide up to 30 meters wide from tree to tree. Its biological name is Chrysopelea and it feeds on lizards, rodents, birds and even bats. But it's harmless to humans. Author: Brigitte Osterath, Sophia Wagner



Animal experts sprinkled flour around the house in the hopes the snake would leave a trail they could follow and capture it. They even put double-sided sticky tape on the ground in an attempt to track the reptile down.

It was not clear how the snake got out of its enclosure.



World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers In every bazar and at every festival In the past, they were a common sight at markets and festivals. Today, snake charmers have become rare.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers Honoring Shiva Snake charmers worship the blue-skinned Indian god Shiva, who is usually depicted with a king cobra coiled around his neck.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers Healing snake bites People used to visit a snake charmer when they were bitten by a snake. Today, they go to see a doctor, as long as one is available.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers Coming home After months of travelling, a snake charmer returns to his native village Baghpur in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers The village of snake charmers In the village of Baghpur many families are still making a living from their old tradition. However, they have a hard time to make ends meet. The average income is just 200 rupees (about 3 euros) a day - hardly enough to feed a family.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers Playing with snakes While she is munching on her breakfast, this little girl plays with two snakes. Even young children are familiar with the reptiles.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers The next generation Today, fewer and fewer learn the art of snake charming. Many consider it to be outdated and something that does not fit into modern India.

World Snake Day: India's vanishing snake charmers Animal protection Snake charming became officially illegal in 1991. But for many years, the government has not been very strict on enforcing the ban. This is supposed to change and could be the deathblow for the snake charmers of Baghpur. Author: Rodion Ebbighausen (tko)



DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

kw/rc (AP, dpa)