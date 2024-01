01/17/2024 January 17, 2024

The United States says it has hit more Houthi military targets inside Yemen. The US says the strikes were in retaliation for a missile attack by Houthi forces on a Greek-owned cargo ship on Tuesday - a day after the Iran-backed rebel group struck a US-owned ship off the coast of Yemen. The Houthis said the attacks were aimed at supporting Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.