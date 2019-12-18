 ESA CHEOPS mission launched: Exoplanets in focus | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 18.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

ESA CHEOPS mission launched: Exoplanets in focus

A Soyuz rocket, carrying ESA's CHEOPS mission has taken off from Kourou. CHEOPS will investigate known exoplanets in more detail. This way we can learn more about their mass, density and perhaps even their atmosphere.

ESA's CHEOPS space telescope (ESA/ATG medialab)

The CHEOPS mission blasted off from Kourou, French Guiana atop a Russian Soyuz rocket on Wednesday. The launch came 24 hours after a first attempt was delayed shortly before liftoff because of a software problem in the upper stage of the rocket. 

Scientists have long theorized with near certainty that there are countless planets in the universe, given the sheer numbers of stars. But it has only been possible to truly prove this since the 1990s.

Since then, thousands of so-called exoplanets, i.e. planets outside our solar system, have been discovered. As of yet, we don't know what these planets consist of or whether they have atmospheres.

That's why the CHEOPS mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing to investigate some of the known exoplanets in more detail.

Measuring the light intensity of stars

CHEOPS stands for "CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite," a satellite for the exploration of exoplanets. Despite the fact that exoplanets are incredibly far away from us (far outside our solar system, orbiting around distant stars), the mission is actually not that expensive.

"CHEOPS is a small mission in terms of scope, cost and also in terms of the time it takes to develop the mission," says Kate Isaak, a scientific coordinator of CHEOPS. "The mission is to measure the size of planets orbiting nearby suns."

Read more: Nobel Prize for Physics winners reveal secrets of space

Watch video 06:10

Exploring extrasolar planets with CHEOPS

And this is how it works: when a planet passes a star on its orbit, the star's light becomes darker for a short time. This is like a small solar eclipse that can be observed by CHEOPS.

And even if the same planet is placed behind the star from the point of the observer, it reflects the light of the star back. CHEOPS can still see that, too. Astronomers can compute the size of the planet from the attenuation of the light. And the light reflections emitted by the planet itself provide clues as to whether, for example, it has an atmosphere.

A closer look at known exoplanets

"By combining the size of the planets with their mass, something we can measure with telescopes on Earth, we learn a lot about the composition of the planets and their evolution," says Isaak. 

Read more: Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system

A sun with three exoplanets (ESA)

CHEOPS measures the light emitted by planets passing stars and also that reflected by them.

All these differences are, of course, very small, since the stars and planets observed are several light years away. In order to be able to measure them at all, any disturbance must be excluded.

That's the reason why such observations are best made using space-based telescopes rather than those on Earth. The Earth's atmosphere would simply get in the way. CHEOPS is designed to target planets that are larger than Earth and smaller than Neptune.

Will CHEOPS find aliens?

The mission will take three and a half years. But, this time, the question of all questions will not be answered.

"The question of whether we are alone in the universe is certainly one of the most fundamental questions ever," says Isaak. But CHEOPS will not get that far. "Other satellites have shown that there are planets beyond our solar system. So it is clear that there are exoplanets. What we want to show now is what these smaller rock planets are like and how they evolve." 

Read more: As millions flock to Area 51, scientists say extraterrestrial life isn't impossible

Different types of Exoplanets. (ESA)

Planets can be made of rock, gas, liquid or ice. Can CHEOPS tell them apart?

After all, it should be possible to identify at least some planets on which extraterrestrial life is at least conceivable.

"What we are looking for now are the best planetary candidates for future exploration by other satellites such as the James Webb Space Telescope or by observatories [such as the European Southern Observatory (ESO)] in South America. From there, we can study the atmospheres of these candidates and search for molecules characteristic of the presence of life."

Modular research satellite design

In addition to the scientific findings that the CHEOPS mission will provide, the ESA looking for ways of making research satellites cheaper. The satellite developers have come up with new technologies for this purpose.

"Satellites are very expensive and very complex to build. And these programs always take a very long time," says Richard Southworth of the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC). He is responsible for controlling the CHEOPS satellite.

"With CHEOPS, the idea was to see if we could do it better, a little faster and less costly. We have tried to keep the probe relatively simple and above all to use parts that have flown on other missions before. These components will then be less expensive and more reliable because they have already been tested."

ESA also saves on the transport of the probe into space: CHEOPS flies on a Soyuz rocket as cargo. So the project shares the travel costs with another — in this case an Italian — satellite.

And even if the satellite is already in the sky, there is still an opportunity to reduce costs. The CHEOPS researchers use the flying telescope only 80% of the time. The rest of the time others can rent it for their own research. 

Read more: Kids in Germany to name exoplanet, star

ESA's CHEOPS space telescope shortly after seperation from the transport vehicle. (ESA/ATG medialab)

CHEOPS will travel aboard a Soyuz rocket. The separation shall look like this.

Scrapping already firmly scheduled

The research itself will then begin after a test period of several months. But what happens to CHEOPS when the project is finished?

"It's planned to operate for three and a half years," says satellite controller Southworth. "But the design of the satellite should ensure that we could also fly for five years if there is money and interest. In the end, we deactivate the satellite and initiate de-orbiting."

The satellite will first be switched into a passive mode so that it can no longer interfere with radio signals or other satellites.

"Finally, we will also make an orbit correction. This will lead to the satellite's safe return to Earth. That means CHEOPS won't become space debris in the long run."

In the end, the probe will burn and disintegrate when entering the earth's atmosphere.

Read more: NASA launches TESS telescope to find 'Goldilocks' worlds

  • Satellite view of wildfires in Australia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NASA)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    Zooming out on Earth

    Entering the new decade with its biggest-ever budget, the European Space Agency (ESA) has big plans for space exploration. That includes using space to get a better understanding of what's happening on Earth. The view from space can help us measure things that are difficult to grasp from the ground — like ocean acidification, the spread of wildfires and the impact of natural disasters.

  • Satellite in space (picture-alliance/imagebroker/O. Maksymenko)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    Introducing the non-terrestrial network

    What does space have to do with 5G networks? Well, the ESA claims it plans to build the first satellite systems to be used alongside terrestrial 5G networks, creating a fiber-like "network in the sky." It says it's the new generation of wireless communication, where everything will be connected, everywhere, at all times. Cool or scary? We can't quite decide.

  • Space debris (ESA)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    Space cleanup

    Since the beginning of space travel in 1957, space debris has exponentially increased. The ESA claims it plans to tackle this problem with an active mission to remove space debris. More than 34,000 objects larger than 10 cm (4 inches) in diameter orbit the earth, which are to be at least partially captured and removed.

  • Moon orbiter (ESA)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    A gateway to the universe

    A space station orbiting the moon, called Gateway, is set to be built in the 2020s. From there, not only will our moon be examined more closely, but the station will also serve as a base for exploratory flights into more distant space. Another advance of this kind is the JUICE probe, which will set off on its journey to Jupiter in 2022.

  • Asteroids (ESA)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    Can we stop asteroids on collision course?

    To find out what it takes to deflect an asteroid from its course, NASA and ESA are planning an exploratory mission. One asteroid in focus is Didymos, with its moon Didimoon. First, NASA will slam its probe DART into the moon at over 6 km (3.7 miles) per second. ESA's HERA mission will then precisely measure the impact of the collision.

  • ESA Space Rider (ESA)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    New carrier systems and spacecrafts

    As of the end of 2020, Ariane 6 will be the new European carrier to bring cargo into space. With the launch vehicle, the EU wants to secure its independent access to space. The ESA is also working on the Space Rider, an autonomous, resuable space laboratory that will return to Earth after it completes a mission.

  • Astronaut Matthias Maurer (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Gambarini)

    7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

    Up, up, up and away

    The ESA says it wants to go farther than ever before during the next decade. All of its astronauts will go to space for a second time, and for the first time, European astronauts like Matthias Maurer (pictured) will fly to the moon. They will also travel to Mars alongside NASA, with plans to bring back samples to Earth.

    Author: Sophia Wagner, Charli Shield


DW recommends

Three suns for one planet

Astronomers have discovered a unique solar system. It's not just one of those where planets are orbiting a star - three stars and one gas giant are orbiting each other in a highly complex way. (08.07.2016)  

Does the discovery of three new planets mean we've found a new home for humans?

Scientists have made a promising discovery: three potentially inhabitable planets. But don't pack your bags just yet - it is far too early to say whether we could really live there. (03.05.2016)  

Nobel Prize for Physics winners reveal secrets of space

Between the deeply mystifying, intangible stuff — dark energy and dark matter — and the similarly complex, yet tangible findings — exoplanets — 2019's winners bring us ever closer to grasping our place in the universe. (08.10.2019)  

Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system

Astronomers have detected water vapor in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18b. They say it is the first planet beyond earth that has the potential to support life. (11.09.2019)  

As millions flock to Area 51, scientists say extraterrestrial life isn't impossible

Two million people signed up on Facebook to go alien hunting at the highly classified US air force facility Area 51. Are they crazy or is there something to it? What would happen if we came into contact with aliens? (20.09.2019)  

Kids in Germany to name exoplanet, star

German schools, kindergartens and amateur astronomers have been asked to come up with names for two heavenly bodies. The huge exoplanet and its star currently go by the unpoetical catalog numbers HD 32518 and HD 32518b. (07.06.2019)  

NASA launches TESS telescope to find 'Goldilocks' worlds

Tess rode a SpaceX Falcon rocket as it embarked on a quest to find new planets around neighboring stars that could support life. The washing machine-sized telescope will scan almost the entire sky for at least two years. (19.04.2018)  

NASA finds more Earth-sized planets that could support life

The planets are likely the right size and right temperature to support complex life. The Kepler planet-searching telescope has detected nearly 50 such planets in one small part of the observable universe. (20.06.2017)  

7 things you need to know about ESA's space game

As we enter a new decade, the European Space Agency is upping its space game. And it's not just about flying flags in uncharted territory: Exploring space can even tell us about climate change and improve 5G networks. (29.11.2019)  

WWW links

ESA: CHEOPS-Mission

Audios and videos on the topic

Exploring extrasolar planets with CHEOPS  

Related content

Französisch-Guyana | Cheops Mission - Start Sojus-Rakete in Kourou

European exoplanet telescope blasts off from Earth 18.12.2019

The CHEOPS satellite will study planets in nearby solar systems to measure their size and determine if they have an atmosphere. Scientists hope this could provide vital clues about the origins of our lives on Earth.

Entdeckung des Planeten K2 18-B

Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system 11.09.2019

Astronomers have detected water vapor in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18b. They say it is the first planet beyond earth that has the potential to support life.

Ultima Tuhe im Weltraum

NASA renames distant ice world after Nazi-link controversy 13.11.2019

NASA has officially named a small icy rock beyond Pluto, scrapping a nickname which was accused of having Nazi connotations. It marks a new beginning for scientists studying 2014 MU69.

Advertisement