Erling Haaland scores late winner to break Dortmund hearts

Erling Haaland was the matchwinner in Manchester, sinking his former team with a late volley. Jude Bellingham had put Dortmund ahead but Pep Guadiola's Man City turned things around in the final 10 minutes.
At 22, Erling Haaland is the youngest player to score for and against the same side in the in Champions League.
Erling Haaland was the hero with the winning goal against his former team as Manchester City had mounted a late turnaround.
Dortmund took the lead through Jude Bellingham's deft second half header, but a famous Borussia Dortmund victory was denied first by a John Stones thunderbolt - before Haaland's unorthordox volley at the far post settled it.
More to follow.