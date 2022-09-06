Erling Haaland scores late winner to break Dortmund hearts

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

(Stones 80', Haaland 84' - Bellingham 56')

Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland was the hero with the winning goal against his former team as Manchester City had mounted a late turnaround.

Dortmund took the lead through Jude Bellingham's deft second half header, but a famous Borussia Dortmund victory was denied first by a John Stones thunderbolt - before Haaland's unorthordox volley at the far post settled it.

More to follow.