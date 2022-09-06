 Erling Haaland scores late winner to break Dortmund hearts | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.09.2022

Sports

Erling Haaland scores late winner to break Dortmund hearts

Erling Haaland was the matchwinner in Manchester, sinking his former team with a late volley. Jude Bellingham had put Dortmund ahead but Pep Guadiola's Man City turned things around in the final 10 minutes.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scores the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund

At 22, Erling Haaland is the youngest player to score for and against the same side in the in Champions League.

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
(Stones 80', Haaland 84' - Bellingham 56')
Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland was the hero with the winning goal against his former team as Manchester City had mounted a late turnaround.

Dortmund took the lead through Jude Bellingham's deft second half header, but a famous Borussia Dortmund victory was denied first by a John Stones thunderbolt - before Haaland's unorthordox volley at the far post settled it.

More to follow.

