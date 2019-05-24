 Eritrean survives suspected racist shooting in Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Eritrean survives suspected racist shooting in Germany

A 26-year-old Eritrean was apparently shot from a car by a man who later died, German authorities have said. Police believe the shooting was motivated by far-right extremism.

Wächtersbach street with markings (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Scene of the crime in Wächtersbach

A shooting in the central German town of Wächtersbach left a 26-year-old Eritrean wounded, with the shooter fleeing the scene. On Monday afternoon, police found the "apparently lifeless" body of the suspected shooter in a car in the neighboring town of Biebergemünd. The man died later in hospital.

"We are currently working on the assumption of a very clear xenophobic motive," Frankfurt state prosecutors' spokesman Alexander Badle said on Tuesday, adding that the victim, currently in a stable condition following an operation, had apparently been chosen "because of his skin color," and that the dead suspect had been seeking out a victim. 

A search of the man's home confirmed suspicions of a racist motive, a spokesman said. Investigators found a letter apparently referring to the crime in the apartment, as well as three firearms (a semi-automatic handgun and two rifles, all legally owned). The suspected perpetrator had also recently sold another gun, the spokesman said, which had also been tracked down and seized.

Authorities did not say how the 55-year-old lost his life, but stressed that "the death of the suspected shooter was not caused by police forces." According to a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, who was a German national, killed himself.

The incident happened near Kassel, scene of the killing in early June of the conservative politician Walter Lübcke. The main suspect in that death is Stephan E., a known neo-Nazi who is now in custody. 

Watch video 02:05

Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany

No apparent contacts with neo-Nazis

Despite the indications of a racist motive, the prosecutor's spokesman added, "we have no valid evidence that there were contacts to the right-wing nationalist or far-right scene," though he emphasized the investigation was still in its early stages.

The town of Wächtersbach is due to hold a vigil at the crime scene on Tuesday as a protest against far-right violence, which is currently experiencing a rise in Germany. A report released by the domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, in late June counted some 12,700 "violence-oriented" far-right extremists in Germany.

While the overall number of right-wing extremist crimes dropped by 0.3% in 2018, the number of violent crimes committed by known right-wing extremists rose by 3.2% (from 1,054 to 1,088), according to the report.

The killing of Walter Lübcke by a suspected neo-Nazi in Kassel has refocussed attention on far-right terrorism in Germany in recent weeks. Lübcke's suspected killer, Stephan E., was known to have links with the international neo-Nazi network Combat 18.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

German military rejects dozens of candidates over extremist links

The German army has turned down 63 applicants over the past two years after they failed security checks. Islamists, far-right, far-left supporters and ex-offenders were all excluded. (21.07.2019)  

'Adolf Hitler' emails death threat to Siemens boss

The CEO of the large German firm shared the threat on Twitter, thought to have been sent by neo-Nazi extremists. The email mentions politician Walter Lübcke, whose murder last month was labeled politically motivated. (12.07.2019)  

Hundreds attend vigil for slain German politician

The town of Wolfhagen has been remembering local politician Walter Lübcke, who was shot dead in an apparent act of right-wing violence. Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany had a duty to confront extremism. (22.06.2019)  

Germany records small uptick in far-right extremist violence

Violent crimes motivated by xenophobia rose slightly in Germany last year, the country's domestic intelligence agency has reported. The agency has been accused of blindness to neo-Nazi terrorist cells in the country. (27.06.2019)  

Combat 18: The neo-Nazi network facing a ban in Germany

Germany may soon ban the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 as a terrorist organization. Given Germany's history, and a recent killing allegedly tied to neo-Nazi circles, the main mystery may be why it hasn't been banned yet. (05.07.2019)  

'Germany has a terrorism problem,' foreign minister says

Germany should have a weekly protest against right-wing extremism similar to "Fridays for Future," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said. He claimed that far too often, Germans turn a blind eye to right-wing terrorism. (22.06.2019)  

German court backs Bundeswehr decision to dismiss far-right janitor

A Berlin labor court has ruled that the dismissal of a janitor by the German military due to links with the far-right was justified. The employee was fired over his online opinions and membership of an extremist group. (17.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany  

Related content

The Eritrean community in Berlin 24.05.2019

Thousands leave the small country of Eritrea every month. In pursuit of a better life they start new communities all over the world. In Germany, they now form the largest sub-Saharan African immigrant group. DW caught up with the Christian-Orthodox community in Berlin.

Italien Medhanie Yehdego Mered

Has Italy jailed the wrong Eritrean man for human trafficking? 12.04.2018

An alleged human trafficking kingpin, believed to be in custody in Sicily, is living the high life in Uganda, a new documentary says, citing witnesses. It suggests Italy jailed the wrong Eritrean man.

Bildergalerie Flüchtlingsunterbringung in Deutschland

The 77 Percent: Eritrean refugees in Germany 24.04.2018

How hard or easy is it for a migrant to start a new life in Germany? DW's Dale Gavlak sat down with one young Eritrean migrant in the German capital Berlin to hear his story.

Advertisement

Germany

Angela Merkel: 'I distance myself' from Donald Trump's racist comments

German renewables deliver more electricity than coal and nuclear power for the first time

'Keep your hands off' bamboo coffee cups, German consumer group warns

Who is Ursula von der Leyen, the new European Commission president?