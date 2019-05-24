Eritrean survives suspected racist shooting in Germany

A 26-year-old Eritrean was apparently shot from a car by a man who later died, German authorities have said. Police believe the shooting was motivated by far-right extremism.
A shooting in the central German town of Wächtersbach left a 26-year-old Eritrean wounded, with the shooter fleeing the scene. On Monday afternoon, police found the "apparently lifeless" body of the suspected shooter in a car in the neighboring town of Biebergemünd. The man died later in hospital.
"We are currently working on the assumption of a very clear xenophobic motive," Frankfurt state prosecutors' spokesman Alexander Badle said on Tuesday, adding that the victim, currently in a stable condition following an operation, had apparently been chosen "because of his skin color," and that the dead suspect had been seeking out a victim.
A search of the man's home confirmed suspicions of a racist motive, a spokesman said. Investigators found a letter apparently referring to the crime in the apartment, as well as three firearms (a semi-automatic handgun and two rifles, all legally owned). The suspected perpetrator had also recently sold another gun, the spokesman said, which had also been tracked down and seized.
Authorities did not say how the 55-year-old lost his life, but stressed that "the death of the suspected shooter was not caused by police forces." According to a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, who was a German national, killed himself.
The incident happened near Kassel, scene of the killing in early June of the conservative politician Walter Lübcke. The main suspect in that death is Stephan E., a known neo-Nazi who is now in custody.
No apparent contacts with neo-Nazis
Despite the indications of a racist motive, the prosecutor's spokesman added, "we have no valid evidence that there were contacts to the right-wing nationalist or far-right scene," though he emphasized the investigation was still in its early stages.
The town of Wächtersbach is due to hold a vigil at the crime scene on Tuesday as a protest against far-right violence, which is currently experiencing a rise in Germany. A report released by the domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, in late June counted some 12,700 "violence-oriented" far-right extremists in Germany.
While the overall number of right-wing extremist crimes dropped by 0.3% in 2018, the number of violent crimes committed by known right-wing extremists rose by 3.2% (from 1,054 to 1,088), according to the report.
The killing of Walter Lübcke by a suspected neo-Nazi in Kassel has refocussed attention on far-right terrorism in Germany in recent weeks. Lübcke's suspected killer, Stephan E., was known to have links with the international neo-Nazi network Combat 18.
