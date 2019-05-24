 Eritrean survives suspected racist shooting in Germany | News | DW | 23.07.2019

News

Eritrean survives suspected racist shooting in Germany

A 26-year-old Eritrean was apparently shot from a car by a man who later died, German authorities have said. Police believe the shooting was motivated by far-right extremism.

Wächtersbach street with markings (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Scene of the crime in Wächtersbach

A shooting in the central German town of Wächtersbach left a 26-year-old Eritrean wounded, with the shooter fleeing the scene. On Monday afternoon, police found the "apparently lifeless" body of the suspected shooter in a car in the neighboring town of Biebergemünd. The man was taken to the local hospital and soon died.

"We are currently working on the assumption of a very clear xenophobic motive," a spokesman for Frankfurt state prosecutors said on Tuesday, adding that the victim, currently in a stable condition in hospital, was chosen "because of his skin color," and that the dead suspect had been seeking out a victim. 

A search of the man's home confirmed suspicions of a racist motive, a spokesman said, without naming any more details.

Authorities did not say how the 55-year-old lost his life, but stressed that "the death of the suspected shooter was not caused by police forces." According to a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, who was a German national, killed himself.

The incident happened near Kassel, scene of the killing in early June of the conservative politician Walter Lübcke. The main suspect in that death is Stephan E., a known neo-Nazi who is now in custody. 

No apparent contacts with neo-Nazis

But despite the indications of a racist motive, the prosecutor's spokesman added, "we have no valid evidence that there were contacts to the right-wing nationalist or far-right scene," though he emphasized the investigation was still in its early stages.

According to local public broadcaster hr, investigators found a note written by the suspected perpetrator apparently about the crime, and Frankfurt prosecutors have said that a motive of xenophobia should be "taken into consideration."

Der Spiegel reported that police searched the apartment of the suspected shooter and found objects indicating he was a right-wing extremist.

German authorities were due to share more information about the case on Tuesday.

